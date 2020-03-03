Should You Use A Moisturiser If You Have Oily Or Acne-Prone Skin?
Moisturising and hydrating your skin is important for one and all. It helps in keeping the skin soft and also prevents diseases caused by skin dryness. Here are all the reasons why moisturising your skin is important for you.
Moisturiser: Hyaluronic acid is the moisturiser for oily and acne-prone skin
- People with acne should use oil-free, water-based moisturiser
- Moisturising provides direct water and hydration to your skin
- It should be a part of your daily skincare routine
If you have an oily skin, do you or do you not need a moisturiser? This question must have boggled you multiple times every time you're out shopping for skin care. The three basic steps that are should be a part of your daily skincare routine are: cleansing, moisturising and applying sunscreen. Irrespective of your skin type, a moisturiser must be a part of your daily skincare, recommends dermatologist Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon. According to her, a moisturiser is important as it maintains the health of your skin and prevents the disease that can arise from dryness of skin.
Moisturiser: Importance and health benefits for skin
Skin dryness is a problem faced by many. In people with combination skin, change of weather may cause sudden dryness and flakiness in skin. In order to avoid all these flare ups, the basic three steps of skincare need to be followed.
"To prevent dryness of the skin, water content of your epidermis is extremely important. The outermost layer of the skin is an active membrane which is made up of cells and lipids that form a physical barrier which protects our skin from infections and trans-epidermal water loss. Hydrating your skin with an effective moisturiser helps in maintaining this barrier on the surface of the skin," says Dr Tandon in her IGTV.
Regularly moisturising your skin offers the following health benefits:
- Provides direct water and hydration to your skin
- Prevents friction and flakiness on the skin
- Helps in keeping the skin soft
- Moisturisers form a soothing layer on your skin
For people with oily skin, the appropriate thing to do is opt for the right kind of moisturiser. There are three kinds of moisturisers available in the market- occlusive, emollients and humectants.
Three types of moisturisers
- Occlusives are moisturisers that vividly form a layer on the skin and prevents loss water through the skin. Petroleum jelly-based products care occlusive moisturisers.
- Emollients moisturise the skin and makes it soft and subtle. Emollients are generally made up of long chain fatty acids like lauric acid, linoleic acid, stearic acid oleic acid to name a few. These are mostly present in oils like coconut oil and palm oil, informs Dr Tandon. Emollients are more moisturising in nature.
- Humectants do not physically block loss of water through epidermis. They do not form a layer on your skin. Instead, they increase hydration of your skin by attracting water from deeper layers of your skin. "Humectants also absorb water from the ambient air or the external environment. These moisturisers are hydroscopic-they bind to the water molecules and increase hydration of your skin." Dr Tandon says. Hyaluronic acid is important an example of humectant moisturiser. Others include glycerine and propylene glycol.
For people with oily to combination and acne-prone skin, hyaluronic acid is the moisturiser that can benefit you. "It is very light on your skin and will not clog your pores or result in breakout," Dr Tandon informs.
Moisturising tips for acne-prone skin
If you have an acne-prone skin, make sure that your moisturiser is oil-free, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, perfume-free and is water-based.
(Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon is a dermatologist at The Skin Art Clinic)
