5 Anti-Ageing Foods That Can Help You Have A Glowing Skin

5 Anti-Ageing Foods That Can Help You Have A Glowing Skin

Anti-ageing foods for skin: Want to delay ageing and prevent premature ageing of skin? Here are the foods you should be eating.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 20, 2020 08:48 IST
3-Min Read
Anti-ageing foods: Vitamin C-rich foods can have anti-ageing benefits on the skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Papain in papaya can be beneficial for your skin
  2. Vitamin E in almonds can nourish your skin naturally
  3. Tomatoes are considered to be an anti-ageing superfood

Constant fear of ageing, and how it may begin to show on your face is something that bothers many people. But fret not as there is a lot that you can do for delaying ageing. What you eat, in terms of nutrition, can directly be reflected on your skin and hair. Regular exercise is equally important for anti-ageing. Being physically active and including both cardio and strength training exercises in your daily routine can give you glowing and younger-looking skin. In this article, we are going to talk about some anti-ageing foods that must definitely be a part of your diet.


Anti-ageing foods for your skin

If you want a youthful and blushing skin, then hydration is most important. Apart from drinking sufficient water, you also need to eat hydrating foods for maintaining your hydration levels. Also, you need to consume foods with a rich amino acid profile like dal rice and eggs. Vitaminc C-rich foods like oranges help in increasing production of collagen in the skin. Keep reading to know more about foods that can help in delaying ageing and preventing premature ageing of skin:

1. Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable with a variety of health benefits to offer. It is loaded with iron and beneficial antioxidants that can keep the skin hydrated and fresh. Spinach is also rich in Vitamin C. This nutrient can help in keeping the skin firm and smooth. You can include spinach in your diet in the form of sabzis, dals, salads or even on the side of your main meals. A spinach vegetable juice can also be an interesting way to include spinach in your diet.

d446ch7o

Spinach contains Vitamin C which can have anti-ageing effects on the skin
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skincare Tips: Fight Acne, Dry Skin, Itchy Skin And Much More With Tea Tree Oil

2. Almonds

Not that other nuts aren't healthy, but almonds do have an edge above others when it comes to benefiting the skin. These nuts are rich in Vitamin E, a nutrient that can nourish your skin internally. You can snack on almonds in-between meals and munch on them on the side of your meals. Or, you can topically apply almond oil on skin. You can also opt for dabbing almond milk on your skin with a cotton ball.

3. Papaya

Papaya is another fruit which is known for its benefits on the skin. The fruit is rich in potassium and is also great for hydration of the skin. The fruit contains papain, an enzyme which works as a natural and effective skin exfoliator. You can apply papaya pulp on your face as a face mask. Regular application can brighten your skin, remove dead skin cells and also help in rejuvenating the skin.

Also read: Papaya For Skin: The Beauty Benefits Of This Amazing Fruit Which You Cannot Afford To Miss

4. Red bell peppers

This Vitamin C-rich vegetable contains high amounts of antioxidants. Apart from aiding production of collagen, red bell peppers can also help in offering protection to the skin from environmental toxins.

7hhelno

Bell peppers offer protection to the skin from environmental toxins
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are considered to be an anti-ageing superfood. Lycopene in tomatoes can help in maintaining a healthy skin and preventing age-related related diseases like osteoporosis. Apart from eating tomatoes as it is, you can also topically apply tomatoes' pulp on your face. Let it stay for a few minutes and remove with lukewarm water.

Also read: Here's How Tomatoes Can Affect Your Kidneys

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert
Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert

FAQ

Read More»

