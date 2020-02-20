5 Anti-Ageing Foods That Can Help You Have A Glowing Skin
Anti-ageing foods for skin: Want to delay ageing and prevent premature ageing of skin? Here are the foods you should be eating.
Anti-ageing foods: Vitamin C-rich foods can have anti-ageing benefits on the skin
- Papain in papaya can be beneficial for your skin
- Vitamin E in almonds can nourish your skin naturally
- Tomatoes are considered to be an anti-ageing superfood
Constant fear of ageing, and how it may begin to show on your face is something that bothers many people. But fret not as there is a lot that you can do for delaying ageing. What you eat, in terms of nutrition, can directly be reflected on your skin and hair. Regular exercise is equally important for anti-ageing. Being physically active and including both cardio and strength training exercises in your daily routine can give you glowing and younger-looking skin. In this article, we are going to talk about some anti-ageing foods that must definitely be a part of your diet.
Anti-ageing foods for your skin
If you want a youthful and blushing skin, then hydration is most important. Apart from drinking sufficient water, you also need to eat hydrating foods for maintaining your hydration levels. Also, you need to consume foods with a rich amino acid profile like dal rice and eggs. Vitaminc C-rich foods like oranges help in increasing production of collagen in the skin. Keep reading to know more about foods that can help in delaying ageing and preventing premature ageing of skin:
1. Spinach
Spinach is a leafy green vegetable with a variety of health benefits to offer. It is loaded with iron and beneficial antioxidants that can keep the skin hydrated and fresh. Spinach is also rich in Vitamin C. This nutrient can help in keeping the skin firm and smooth. You can include spinach in your diet in the form of sabzis, dals, salads or even on the side of your main meals. A spinach vegetable juice can also be an interesting way to include spinach in your diet.
2. Almonds
Not that other nuts aren't healthy, but almonds do have an edge above others when it comes to benefiting the skin. These nuts are rich in Vitamin E, a nutrient that can nourish your skin internally. You can snack on almonds in-between meals and munch on them on the side of your meals. Or, you can topically apply almond oil on skin. You can also opt for dabbing almond milk on your skin with a cotton ball.
3. Papaya
Papaya is another fruit which is known for its benefits on the skin. The fruit is rich in potassium and is also great for hydration of the skin. The fruit contains papain, an enzyme which works as a natural and effective skin exfoliator. You can apply papaya pulp on your face as a face mask. Regular application can brighten your skin, remove dead skin cells and also help in rejuvenating the skin.
4. Red bell peppers
This Vitamin C-rich vegetable contains high amounts of antioxidants. Apart from aiding production of collagen, red bell peppers can also help in offering protection to the skin from environmental toxins.
5. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are considered to be an anti-ageing superfood. Lycopene in tomatoes can help in maintaining a healthy skin and preventing age-related related diseases like osteoporosis. Apart from eating tomatoes as it is, you can also topically apply tomatoes' pulp on your face. Let it stay for a few minutes and remove with lukewarm water.
