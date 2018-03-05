Now Get Rid Of Your Blackheads With These Amazing Natural Ways
Blackheads happen as a result of clogged skin pores due to dead cells and dirt. Here's how you can get rid of them.
Blackheads are a mild form of acne which cannot be seen from a distance
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blackheads happen as a result of clogged skin pores due to dead cells
- Cinnamon has a number of benefits for your skin
- Green tea can work well for oily, acne-prone skin
Ever noticed those tiny blackish-brown bumps on your face, particularly on your nose? They're blackheads. Blackheads happen as a result of clogged skin pores due to dead cells and dirt. They are a mild form of acne which cannot be seen from a distance. Nevertheless, they exist. And the worst part is the amount of pain you need to deal with to get them removed, not to forget the amount you spend on cosmetic products for removing blackheads.
Well, there's some good news. You can get rid of blackheads with the help of some natural remedies. Take a look at the 6 best natural remedies for removing blackheads.
1. Baking soda
Baking soda is not limited to leavening your cakes and deodorizing your refrigerator. This little ingredient can work well for removing blackheads as well. You can prepare a natural face scrub at home for removing dead skin cells and dirt from your skin. All you need to do is take a tablespoon of baking soda and add a small amount of water to it to prepare a thick paste. Apply it on your blackheads and allow it to dry. Now wash it off with warm water. Repeat this twice a week.
2. Cinnamon
This anti-bacterial spice has a number of benefits for your skin. From giving it a fairer complexion to reducing acne, cinnamon can do it all. All you need to do is prepare a thick paste of cinnamon and honey and apply it on your face. Mix one part of cinnamon with two parts of honey. Apply a thin layer of this pack on your blackheads and wash it after 15 minutes. Now follow up with a moisturizer. Use this daily for best results.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Oatmeal
This popular breakfast cereal can work well in removing blackheads from your skin. It works by loosening clogged pores. It soothes irritation, opens up pores and soaks excess oil to give you a fairer complexion. Just cook some oatmeal, in accordance with how much you require. Prepare it in distilled water, free from all contaminants. Apply it on the blackheads and let it rest for 10 to 20 minutes. Use it once a day for best results.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Green tea
Green tea can work well for oily, acne-prone skin. It can protect your skin from damage in the future. All you need to do is boil a cup of water and steep two tea bags in it for an hour. Now remove the bags and apply this to the blackheads. Wash it off with cool water and apply a moisturizer. Do this once a day for best results.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Turmeric and gram flour face pack
Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. However, if you use turmeric individually for removing blackheads, it may leave stains on your skin. Instead, you could combine a small quantity of turmeric with some gram flour and milk. This face pack can be used as a face scrub to remove blackheads effectively without having to stain the skin.
The egg whites face prevents your skin from becoming too greasy. It also tightens your skin and removes blackheads. All you need to do is combine one egg white with a teaspoon of honey. Mix these two properly and apply on your face. Allow it to dry and wash it off. Repeat this twice a week for best results.