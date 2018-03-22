10 Benefits Of Activated Charcoal You Must Know
Activated charcoal is considered as an effective treatment for overdose of drugs and poisoning.
Activated charcoal traps harmful chemicals and toxins in the body
- Activated charcoal helps in teeth whitening
- Drink lots of water when consuming activated charcoal
- Activated charcoal helps in removing harmful toxins from the body
Known as a natural potent treatment that can help in trapping toxins and chemicals in the body, activated charcoal is made from a variety of sources. It enables the body to not reabsorb toxins and chemicals in the body and helps in healing naturally. Activated charcoal is considered as an effective treatment for overdose of drugs and poisoning. It is used in numerous emergency trauma centres in the world. Other health conditions like bloating, high cholesterol, gas and bile flow can also be dealt with by using activated charcoal.
How does activated charcoal work?
In its millions of tiny pores, activated charcoal traps harmful toxins and chemicals in the body. In case of ingestion with alcohol, petroleum or any corrosive acids, activated charcoal is not used.
However, instead or absorbing toxins, activated charcoal adsorbs them. Adsorption is a process where nutrients, toxins and chemicals react to get soaked and assimilated in the blood stream. Adsorption makes these elements bind to the surface.
The surface of activated charcoal is porous with a negative electric charge which makes the positively charged toxins and gas bond with it. The point to be noted here is that activated charcoal is way different from barbeque charcoal - which is loaded with toxins and chemicals.
Benefits of using activated charcoal
A few points to be noted when you are using activated charcoal is to drink around 16 glasses of water per day. It can cause dehydration and it becomes imperative to drink lots of water, which also helps additionally in flushing out toxins from the body.
Following are some uses of activated charcoal
1. Teeth whitening
Activated charcoal can help you have whiter teeth. It promotes good oral health by maintaining pH balance in the mouth and keeping mouth cavities, gum diseass and bad breath at bay. Activated charcoal adsorbs plaque and staining elements in the teeth.
You can add powdered activated charcoal to a wet toothbrush and brush teeth the normal way you do. Brush properly in areas of teeth which are stained. Swish water through mouth thoroughly and rinse will until your spit is clear.
People with tooth caps, crowns or porcelain veneers should avoid using activated charcoal as it might stain their teeth and also make them sensitive.
Activated charcoal traps several water impurities including chemicals, solvents, pesticides and industrial waste. It is a popular ingredient water filtrations systems. However, viruses, bacteria and hard-water minerals cannot be trapped by activated charcoal.
3. Anti-ageing
Cellular damage in kidneys, liver and adrenal glands can be prevented by activated charcoal. Ageing is caused because of toxic load on our body caused by food and unclean or toxic living conditions. 2 capsule of activated charcoal every day can help in improving cognitive function and help you have a healthy digestive tract.
Activated charcoal can be used for cleansing molds at home. People living in houses with molds are usually prone to health risks. Activated charcoal can be used to treat this mold.
5. Emergency removal of toxins
Activated charcoal can be used effectively in the case of accidental or purposeful overdose of medications of pharmaceutical drugs. Overdose of aspirins, opium, cocaine, acetaminophen and morphine can be treated with the help of activated charcoal. However, consuming the proper amount of activated charcoal within an hour of ingestion is important.
6. Benefits the skin
Acne, body odour, discomfort caused by skin bites can be relieved by using activated charcoal. Rashes caused by poison ivy, oak or snake bites can also be treated by using activated charcoal.
For treating mosquito bites or bee stings, you can add 1 capsule of activated charcoal to 1/2 tbsp. of coconut oil and apply on the affected area. Repeat after every 30 minutes until the discomfort is gone.
Acne is treated by activated charcoal by adding 2 tsp of it in aloe vera gel and applying it gently on the face. Activated charcoal binds with toxins and dirt that causes acne.
7. Treats alcohol poisoning and prevents hangovers
Activated charcoal helps in quick removal of toxins that can cause poisoning.
Consuming activated charcoal along with alcohol can reduce concentration of alcohol in the blood.
8. Digestive cleanse
Using activated charcoal help in having a clean digestive tract as it removes toxins that causes allergies, affects immune system and cause oxidative damage.
Digestive cleanse through activated charcoal involves eating only organic fruits and veggies. Make you sure you consume enough water with activated charcoal.
9. Reduces gas and bloating
Discomforting gas and bloating can be reduced by using activated charcoal. It works by binding the byproducts in foods that cause gas and discomfort. You can take around 500 mg of activated charcoal before eating gas-causing foods. Don't forget to have a glass of water immediately after having activated charcoal.
Studies say that activated charcoal helps in reducing levels of bad cholesterol and improving levels of good cholesterol.
Photo Credit: iStock
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.