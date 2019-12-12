6 Super Effective And Natural Remedies For Premature Ageing Of Skin
Premature ageing of skin: Dr Kiran Lohia says that you should begin with your ant-ageing skin care regime at the age of 25/26. This is the age when the amount of collagen you create becomes less than the amount of collagen you degrade.
Skin ageing: Exposure to the sun can lead to premature ageing of skin
Skin ageing: Ageing of skin can happen because of numerous reasons, apart from the natural ones.. A poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sufficient water intake and a careless skin care regimen are some of the top causes of premature ageing of skin. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia says that one should not be scared of ageing as it is a natural process. Ageing of skin cannot be avoided but can definitely be delayed. Keep reading to know some effective tips to deal with skin ageing.
Premature ageing of skin: Natural remedies by Dr Kiran Lohia
In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Kiran Lohia tells that you should begin with your anti-ageing skincare regimen at the age of 25-26. "This is the age when the amount of collagen you create becomes less than the amount of collagen you degrade," she informs in the video.
1. At the age of 25-26, you should start introducing products with retinol, peptides and alpha hydroxy acids. "These products help in increasing the amount of collagen you create," says Dr Kiran.
2. Exposure to the sun is the top cause of ageing of skin. 70% of the signs of ageing on skin occur because of exposure to the sun, says Dr Kiran. And in order to prevent this, you need to apply lots of sunscreen on your skin, no matter you are indoors or outdoors. 2 tbsp of sunscreen should be applied on skin in every 4 hours for optimum protection.
3. Moisturise your skin as much as possible. According to Dr Kiran, the more hydrated you are, the better it is for your skin. Hydrated skin will show less signs of ageing.
4. Avoid smoking and alcohol in order to prevent premature ageing of skin. These sedentary lifestyle habits can also negatively affect your skin quality.
5. A few dietary restrictions can go a long way in terms of preventing ageing of skin. Junk foods and processed food contain toxins that can be harmful for your skin. In addition to these, you also need to avoid dairy products as they trigger acne. High gluten and excessively sugary foods should be avoided to prevent premature ageing of skin. A clean diet including homemade foods with lots of seasonal fruits and vegetables can make your skin look younger naturally.
6. Exercise and meditation have been found to be effective in helping people look younger and feel healthier and fitter.
It is important to know that signs of ageing are just not limited to sagging of skin. They also reflect on the pores of your skin, pigmentation, fine lines, under eye circles and wrinkles. Once you begin to notice these symptoms, it is important that you begin with an anti-ageing skincare regimen.
(Dr Kiran Lohita is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
