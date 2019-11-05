Moisturisers For Dry Skin: 5 Natural Moisturisers To Treat Dry Skin And How You Can Use Them
Natural moisturisers for dry skin: Have dry skin woes suddenly increased for you? Don't worry! You need to spend hefty amount on a new moisturiser. Try these inexpensive, simple and natural moisturisers that are way more effective in reducing dry, itchy and flaky skin.
Moisturisers for dry skin: Slight dip in the weather and pollution may be the reason why you are experiencing more of dry skin woes this season. From giving you a flaky skin to leaving you with an uncomfortable stretch on your skin just when you walk out of the shower, dry skin in winter can be quite problematic. In this article, we are going to talk about some home remedies including homemade moisturisers, that can help you deal with dry skin winter. Keep reading to know about them.
Dry skin home remedies: Natural moisturisers to deal with dry skin
Some of these moisturisers include simple, age-old and time-tested remedies that have been used to reduce dryness on skin. You are going to love how effective they are!
1. Coconut oil
This might seem to be too oily but coconut oil has been proved to be an effective natural moisturiser for reducing dry skin in winter and otherwise. Now those of you fear carrying oil on your skin during the day, then fret not as you are supposed to apply coconut oil on your skin at night, before bed time.
How to use?
Take 1 tbsp or more coconut oil and gently apply it on your arms, face and other areas affected by dry skin. Repeating this regularly can reduce dry skin effectively. You can also massage coconut oil all over your body after taking a shower. Dab yourself with towel after that and you will not feel too much oil on your skin.
2. Ghee
Do not consider this as a tacky home remedy for dry skin. Ghee is in fact one of the best natural moisturisers for dealing with dry skin.
How to use?
Got chapped lips? Apply ghee on them regularly for effective results. For dry skin, you can take ghee (preferable in liquid state) and apply on your face, arms, etc. Massage gently every night before going to bed. Like coconut oil, you can also apply ghee on skin after taking a shower.
3. Aloe vera gel with coconut oil
Aloe vera gel may not be the preferred option when you are having dry skin, but mixing it with coconut oil may provide you with some added benefits.
How to use?
Take 1 cup aloe vera gel (prefer fresh gel taken from aloe vera leaves) and add 1/4 cup of coconut oil. Mix the two well and apply on dry skin. While aloe vera can reduce dry patches and itches, coconut oil can naturally moisturise and nourish your skin.
4. Milk
Milk is moisturising in nature and can be used as an effective remedy for dry and flaky skin. Pure milk has a soothing and hydrating effect on skin. It can moisturise any dry or irritated areas of the body.
How to use?
Milk can be applied several times on the face in a day. Take a cotton ball and gently dab it in your skin. It is likely to absorb within a few minutes. Regular application of milk on skin can naturally moisturise dry skin.
5. Petroleum jelly
Petroleum jelly is a common product in nearly every household. Apart from moisturising your skin naturally, it also creates a barrier on skin that prevents accumulation of dust particles, blackheads, white heads, open pores etc.
How to use?
Petroleum jelly can be used in your morning skincare routine. After taking a shower, gently massage appropriate quantity of petroleum jelly on all areas affected by dry skin. You can apply it on your face several times in a dry if your skin feels flaky and irritated.
