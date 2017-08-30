ASK OUR EXPERTS

Squeeze Technique: The Best Solution To Overcome Premature Ejaculation

Squeeze Technique: The Best Solution To Overcome Premature Ejaculation

Pause and squeeze is an easy and effective way to control your premature ejaculation. Read on to know all about it
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 30, 2017 04:25 IST
2-Min Read
Don't let premature ejaculation make you angry or upset! Do the squeeze exercise

If you have suffered from problems during intercourse like ejaculating too soon or even before the intercourse, this solution can end your worries. Premature ejaculation can often be a cause of anger, embarrassment or distance in a relationship. What causes it is also related and that's your mental state. Not having sex for too long or being depression or under pressure can put a strain on your ability to delay orgasm, leading to dissatisfaction for you and your partner. There are many tricks that you can try to beat premature ejaculation like helping yourself to an orgasm a few hours before intercourse and even wearing a special kind of condom.

While medication is also widely available in the market to treat this issue, doing some exercises is generally the safest and most effective way to delay your ejaculation. One such method is the squeeze technique and others are kegel exercises that strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

How to do it

To perform the squeeze technique, begin foreplay as usual with your partner stimulating your penis. As you near your ejaculation and are just about to orgasm, ask your partner to gently squeeze the end of your penis, which is where the head joins the shaft with her forefinger and thumb. Continue to press it until your urge to ejaculate passes. Repeat the process a few times and then you should be able to enter your partner without the urge to immediately ejaculate.

Also known as the pause-squeeze method, this trick works because by putting the pressure on your penis, blood is drawn away from it which momentarily decreases the ejaculation pressure on it.

Also read: Can masturbation lead to impotence?



