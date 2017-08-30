Squeeze Technique: The Best Solution To Overcome Premature Ejaculation
Pause and squeeze is an easy and effective way to control your premature ejaculation. Read on to know all about it
Don't let premature ejaculation make you angry or upset! Do the squeeze exercise
While medication is also widely available in the market to treat this issue, doing some exercises is generally the safest and most effective way to delay your ejaculation. One such method is the squeeze technique and others are kegel exercises that strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.
How to do it
To perform the squeeze technique, begin foreplay as usual with your partner stimulating your penis. As you near your ejaculation and are just about to orgasm, ask your partner to gently squeeze the end of your penis, which is where the head joins the shaft with her forefinger and thumb. Continue to press it until your urge to ejaculate passes. Repeat the process a few times and then you should be able to enter your partner without the urge to immediately ejaculate.
Also known as the pause-squeeze method, this trick works because by putting the pressure on your penis, blood is drawn away from it which momentarily decreases the ejaculation pressure on it.
