10 Exercises To Deal With Premature Ejaculation
To make your sex life more satisfying, you can control your ejaculation and orgasm at the right time. Here are 10 tricks that will help you put an end to premature ejaculation.
These exercises will help you put an end to premature ejaculation
1. Deep breathing
Mind-body interventions like meditation keep your tension and arousal of early ejaculation in control. If your breathing is shallow, it can speed up your heart rate and trigger your ejaculation. Take deep breaths and hold your breath for 5 second between each inhalation and exhalation. Also practise asanas like Chaturanga Dandasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana and Vrikshasana to increase your strength and control over ejaculation.
2. Squeeze method
To do this, squeeze the head of the penis when you are at the brink of your orgasm.He can also do it himself if that suits you both more. Also called as the squeeze-pause, the idea behind this technique is to reduce the erection of your partner. Your partner can also do
3. Stop and start method
This trick is performed to help you understand your ejaculation and orgasm process better. To do this, you have to orgasm a few times on your own, but double the times you normally do in a week. Now once you are close to your orgasm, stop the simulation. Relax and then continue till the end. Repeat the process for a few weeks and then you will become efficient in delaying your ejaculation.
4. Kegel exercises
These exercises are aimed to help you gain better control over the muscles below your bladder. They strengthen your pelvic region, particularly creating strong pubococcygeus muscle. These are hammock shaped muscles that stretch from your pubic bone to tailbone, important for genital functioning. To perform these pelvic floor exercises, simply aim to control and stop your urine flow midway when you're in the bathroom. This will make you feel your PC muscle and then you will be able to relax it to regain normal urinary flow. Do this 10 times a day and you will be able to stop premature ejaculation.
5. Tantric techniques
While some may ward it off as delusional, tantric sex is a boon for explorative couples. Following the tantric techniques, men can control early ejaculation and also improve their sexual life to a great extent. To use this technique pull out immediately and cease stimulation a few minutes before you feel orgasmic. You will feel your PC muscles and then lower your chin on your chest. This is done to prevent the energy from rising any further. Now take a deep breath and to feel the warmth of your partner's body and continue.
6. Applying strategic pressure
This technique makes it easy to delay ejaulation and brings you in touch with your anatomy. For doing this, the first step is knowing about your perineum and putting pressure over it. Perineum is the spot that lies midway between the scrotum and the anus. It reaches the prostate gland and pressing it helps in delaying the ejaculation process. This happens since the path to the prostate gland gets blocked when you press. Generally, the prostate expands and contracts at the time of orgasm, until you ejaculate. Pressing it breaks the rhythm and delays satisfaction. Another way to apply pressure is tugging the testes. Ask your partner to slowly pull your testes down and away from your body during the intercourse to delay ejaculation.
7. Limit the anxiety
Anxiety can make your ejaculate prematurely before any of you are satisfied with the intercourse. To limit the anxiety, practise running, dancing or strength training exercise before you are about to copulate. And then take a bath with lukewarm water. You can also practise yogic asana sike Virabhadrasana and other breath controlling practises immediately before the act to calm your nerves. Try to make the process more relaxing by preventing your brain from getting too worried.
8. Clamp
While this technique can be slightly painful, it is effective in controlling your premature ejaculation. Simply grasp your penis about one-half inch below the head and hold it firmly when you feel you are about to ejaculate. Doing this will make you feel that your organ is trapped but will stop you from rushing to orgasm.
9. Changing positions
Basically, you have to aim to put less pressure on your reproductive glands and specifically the penis while having intercourse. This is a widely used method and one of the simplest positions to try is the spooning position. It is basically a side by side position that you can enjoy with your partner for a very long time. Alternatively, you can also try the passive position where you lie below your partner.
10. Slow things down
Taking things slow implies being gentler with the intercourse. Rely more on teasing and slow down your movements. This will help hold your orgasm for a long time and your premature ejaculation will automatically get delayed. Take a break for a few second during the intercourse and then begin again. Indulge in foreplay to delay the actual process