You Can Treat Premature Ejaculation; Here's How

Premature ejaculation is not physically dangerous, couples can feel embarrassed, dissatisfied and this is a common reason for low self-esteem in men. Good news! It can be treated easily, without medication.
You Can Treat Premature Ejaculation; Here's How

Premature ejaculation is nothing to be embarrassed about

  1. Premature ejaculation is a condition which now occurs in 30% of men
  2. PE is when semen is produced during the first two minutes
  3. The squeeze technique disrupts sexual activity and requires patience

Premature ejaculation is a condition which now occurs in 30% of men at some point of time. This can cause significant amount of distress. PE is a condition when the male counterpart produces semen too early during intercourse, during the initial 30 seconds to four minutes but a wider perspective believes that it is PE when semen is produced during the first two minutes. You may experience difficulty and embarrassment to bring it up, but the key to dealing with premature ejaculation is communication.

Premature ejaculation is of 2 types:-

1. Lifelong

This form tends to occur during the first sexual contact of teenagers and is not as easy to treat with worse repercussions psychologically.

2. Acquired

This form occurs later in life, comes with psychological issues like stress or diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure.

The two forms of PE are clear, but the more important questions, "How to deal with premature ejaculation?" Before you sought to medical remedies, here's a list of home remedies and behavioural strategies to cure PE:-

  • Thick condoms

In case of a sensitive penis, it is suggestive to use thicker condoms. A thicker wall helps reduce the sensitivity.

  • Start-stop technique

This technique can be tried alone or with partner. The process involves stimulating the penis and then withdrawing just before you feel you are about to ejaculate. Take a break of 30 second and after that repeat this 4 to 5 times. This way you are able to delay orgasm and when you feel it can't be delayed anymore and allow yourself to ejaculate. Some people may find it frustrating and inconvenient. You can try to focus on more ways to get pleasure this while by incorporating it smoothly in sex and preventing premature ejaculation at the same time.

  • Squeeze technique

This technique involves squeezing the penis in the area betwixt the shaft and the glans just before you feel you are about to ejaculate. Repeat this 4 to 5 times till you decide not to delay the orgasm anymore. It stops your ejaculation but may even have an effect on erection, till you stimulate again. The squeeze technique disrupts sexual activity and requires good deal of patience from both partners.

  •  Other options

Frequent sex, masturbating before you have sex or having sex with the female counterpart above you are some other options of dealing with premature ejaculation. This can also be done by distracting yourself, thinking about something else, something boring or annoying.

Premature ejaculation is nothing to be embarrassed about, yet it cannot be ignored for too long. It is best for both partners to communicate about it and deal with it together, as it is not an issue than can be solved single-



