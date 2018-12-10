Sensitive Penis Tip Playing Havoc With Your Sex Life? Here's What You Can Do About It
A sensitive penis tip may cause redness, pain, swelling, itching or discharge in the tip of penis. Our expert Dr Ashish Mittal tells what you can do about it.
Sensitive penis tip may be result of infection or not washing your penis regularly
- Genetics could be the reason for sensitive penis tip
- It is important to wash your penis regularly to prevent infection
- Sensitive penis tip may be side effect of diabetes drugs
A sensitive penis tip is something which comes in the way of satisfactory sexual life of many couples. It can make men lose their erection and even cause erectile dysfunction, mentions Dr Ashish Mittal. It is also known as balanitis, which is an infection in which a person feels uncomfortable in sensitive areas of the body like the end of the penis and the lose flap of skin which covers the tip of penis. The condition can be treated with regular care and some medication. A person who is circumcised is not likely to be affected by balanitis. It can be treated at any age with the help of extra care of the head of your penis.
A sensitive penis tip may cause redness, pain, swelling, itching or discharge in the tip of penis. Washing your penis regularly is important as the skin folds can trap discharge, oils and cells. If the condition worsens, it is likely to cause pain while you pee and may even interfere with your sex life. It may make an erection difficult.
"Sensitive penis tip is likely to cause erectile dysfunction. As a reflex action the pain that sensitive penis tip causes, men lose their erection," says Dr Ashish Mittal.
Speaking about reasons for a sensitive penis tip, Dr Ashish says that genetics could be blamed for the condition. An infection could also be the reason why men have sensitive penis. "Men who do not retract their penis too often are likely to have a sensitive penis tip," he says.
Treatment of sensitive penis tip is dependent on what caused it. Regularly washing penis tip with soap and clean water can help in reducing sensitivity. More severe cases of sensitive penis tip need to be dealt with the help of medical intervention.
"In case of phimosis, where the foreskin cannot be retracted, a surgery may be required," adds Dr Mittal while mentioning that the condition affects 3-4% men and is common.
Other causes of sensitive penis tip
Not keeping the area clean can increase risk of infection. Clean your penis every time you use the bathroom. Also, being unable to control diabetes can make the tip of your penis sensitive. It can also result as a side effect of medicines prescribed for type 2 diabetes. A sensitive penis tip can also be caused because of reactive arthritis which affects joints and eyes. Overweight people and people suffering from heart disease, kidney disease or liver disease are more prone to having a sensitive penis tip.
(Dr Ashish Kumar Mittal is a consultant psychiatrist in Columbia Asia hospital and Confidence Clinic Gurgaon)
