6 Things That Can Cause Penis Allergies After Sex
Pains on the surface of the penis, redness or itchiness are some common symptoms of a penis allergy and it can have a huge impact on a couple's sex life.
Lack of lubrication can lead to penis allergies
All couples seek a healthy relationship with a satisfying sexual life. But no matter how sexually compatible they are, there are always chances that allergies or side-effects of the products used while sex, come in the way of happy couple who are having great sex. One such condition is men having penis allergies immediately after having intercourse. Pains on the surface of the penis, redness or itchiness are some common symptoms of a penis allergy and it can have a huge impact on a couple's sex life.
While an expert medical attention is required to treat the condition, there are some steps that men can take in order to prevent having such allergies.
Here are some common triggers of penis allergies:
1. Diabetes
Rashes and red spots can develop on the skin because of high blood sugar level. An unusual sign of diabetes, this causes burning sensation and redness on the skin. Antibiotics or anti-allergens too seem to show no results. It is a clear symptom of balanitis and patient must get their blood sugar levels checked if this happens.
2. Latex condoms
Many men are allergic to condoms and may develop itchiness or redness on being exposed to condoms. People who work in the healthcare industry are most prone to such allergies as they wear latex gloves all day long. The spermicides that are present on the lining of the condoms and the dyes that are used to colour these products can cause allergic reactions in some men. There are latex-free condoms available in the market, which are slightly more expensive. But these are an effective rash-free solution.
3. Allergies
In some rare cases, some allergic reactions cause burning sensations, pain and itchiness on the penis. These allergies can be aggravated by pubic hair, female secretions or pubic lice.
4. Infections
Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are another possible reason for penis allergies after sexual intercourse. These include trichomonalis vaginalis (red spots on the penis), syphilis (boils on the penis after a few days of sexual intercourse with a person suffering from syphilis) and herpes (red spots on the genital area).
5. Products used by women
Many men are under the misconception that vaginal secretions are to be blamed for their penis allergies. But it is actually some of the products that women use which may be triggering these allergies. These products include creams, lotions, lubricants, perfumes, powders and soaps to name a few.
During sexual intercourse, the delicate skin of the penis might come in contact with these irritants, thus leading to rash or redness of the skin. To get the condition properly treated, medical attention is required. But if an emergency situation rises in the odd hours of the night, you can opt for hypoallergenic products or products which mention they are free of allergens and perfumes.
6. Lack of lubrication
When couples indulge in sex in a hurry, it often leads to lack of lubrication in women. This causes red spots and abrasion of the skin on penis. However, this kind of sexual intercourse is more painful for women than men.
Ways to deal with penis allergies
Wearing breathable fabrics can go a long way in terms of preventing penis allergies. Also, prevent using lotions or creams as they can cause an adverse allergic reaction. You can penis health creams that are available in the market.
However, we do suggest taking medical assistance for treating penis allergies as a long-term method to prevent them.
