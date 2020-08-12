ASK OUR EXPERTS

Low Libido: Good Sleep, Proper Nutrition 4 Other Tips For Improving Sex Drive Naturally

Low Libido: Good Sleep, Proper Nutrition 4 Other Tips For Improving Sex Drive Naturally

Low libido: Take less stress, exercise regularly and sleep well if you want to boost your sex drive naturally. Read here to know more.
Low sex drive can be caused because of lack of sleep

Low sex drive can be caused because of lack of sleep

  1. Lack of sleep can cause mood swings and lower your energy levels
  2. This in turn can negatively impact sex drive
  3. Quit smoking to naturally boost your libido

The year 2020 has indeed been a stressful one to pass through. It may have affected you physically, mentally, financially and even sexually. Lockdown could have been seen as an opportunity for many couples to probably work on their relationship and compatibility. But with all the changes in scenarios, pay cuts, layoffs and work from home, things may have taken an unpleasant turn. Increased amount of stress, work pressure and added responsibility can take a toll on your mental health and result in mood swings, vaginal dryness and pain during intercourse.

Natural ways to boost libido


There are a few ways that can help in boosting your libido naturally. The first step of course, is to take less stress. Practice good sleep hygiene, eat a nutritious diet and make time for your favourite hobby. Regular exercise and a healthy diet too can help in improving your sex drive.

1. Aliv seeds

Aliv or garden cress seeds have been found to be helpful in terms of improving your libido, according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Also known as halim seeds, these seeds are related to mustard plant. It has a pepper, tangy flavour and aroma and is usually used to garnish foods.

Also read: Trying To Get Pregnant? Bring Back These 3 Superfoods In Your Diet Right Now!

2. Work on your relationship

Plan date nights, engage in activities that you can do together, be open in communication and work towards spending quality time with each other. Talk as much you can. Cook each other's favourite food. Taking a few steps in improving your relationship can also improve your sex drive.

3. Sleep well

Not sleeping well can affect your mood and energy levels negatively. Improving your sleep can prevent both these consequences and improve your libido naturally.

cto5e1no

Sleeping well is important for your sex drive
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Want To Fix Your Sleep Schedule? Here Are Some Effective Ways You Must Try

4. Get proper nutrients

A nourishing diet can improve heart health and blood circulation. It can restore hormonal balance and your sex drive too. A diet rich in vegetables, low in sugar and high in lean proteins is what you need for a good libido.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking can negative affect your cardiovascular system. Quitting smoking can improve your energy levels and sex drive.

Also read: 7 Simple Ways To Help You Quit Smoking


Work on your self-confidence as well. The way you feel about your body can influence how you feel about sex. Shift your focus from your flaws to your good qualities and the things that your partner loves about you. It can boost your self-confidence and have a positive impact on your sexual desire.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

