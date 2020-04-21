ASK OUR EXPERTS

Want To Fix Your Sleep Schedule? Here Are Some Effective Ways You Must Try

Improper sleep is linked with increased risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, anxiety and much more. Many face a disturbed sleep cycle and experience an inability to fall asleep a night. Here are some effective tips you can follow.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 21, 2020
2-Min Read
Want To Fix Your Sleep Schedule? Here Are Some Effective Ways You Must Try

Adequate sleep is necessary to prevent several diseases

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Proper sleep is necessary for your overall health
  2. Consume a healthy diet for better sleep
  3. Exercise regularly to ensure better health

Are you struggling to maintain a healthy sleep schedule? Proper sleep is extremely important for your health. Not just your energy levels, sleep can affect more than that. Improper sleep is linked with increased risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, anxiety and much more. Many face a disturbed sleep cycle and experience an inability to fall asleep a night. This further affects your productivity the next day. For a good night's sleep, you can make some healthy changes in your routine and diet. Here are some effective tips you can follow.

Tips to fix your sleep schedule


1. Skip naps

Power naps are very important for many. But a long nap during the day can cause sleeplessness at night. If you cannot avoid naps that make sure it is less than 20 minutes. Try to keep yourself busy throughout the day.

hf7a1768

Avoid long naps during the day to ensure better sleep at night
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fix a schedule

You need to fix your sleep schedule. Set a time suitable for you and try to sleep at the same time every day. Similarly wake up at the same time. It can be difficult initially to follow the same routine but with time it will turn into a habit.

Also read: Sleep Deprivation In Kids Can Be More Harmful Than You Think; Here's How You Can Help Your Child Sleep Better

3. Avoid caffeine before bed

Caffeine can affect your sleep and lead to sleeplessness. It is advised to reduce caffeine consumption to ensure better sleep. Avoid drinking caffeine before going to bed. Also, avoid heavy meals before going to sleep.

74ik4c6

Avoid coffee before bed for better sleep
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise promotes health in multiple ways. It helps you maintain a healthy weight and keep several diseases at bay. Regular exercise can also promote better sleep.

Also read: Lack Of Sleep Can Affect Metabolism, Says Study; Know Mistakes That Can Slow Down Your Metabolism

5. Reduce blue light exposure

Devices with screens can majorly affect your sleep pattern. Many compromise their sleep to spend more time on their mobile phones. Keep your mobile phone on do not disturb mode before going to bed.

Also read: This Is The Best Time To Exercise If You Want Good Sleep

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

