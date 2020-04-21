Want To Fix Your Sleep Schedule? Here Are Some Effective Ways You Must Try
Are you struggling to maintain a healthy sleep schedule? Proper sleep is extremely important for your health. Not just your energy levels, sleep can affect more than that. Improper sleep is linked with increased risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, anxiety and much more. Many face a disturbed sleep cycle and experience an inability to fall asleep a night. This further affects your productivity the next day. For a good night's sleep, you can make some healthy changes in your routine and diet. Here are some effective tips you can follow.
Tips to fix your sleep schedule
1. Skip naps
Power naps are very important for many. But a long nap during the day can cause sleeplessness at night. If you cannot avoid naps that make sure it is less than 20 minutes. Try to keep yourself busy throughout the day.
2. Fix a schedule
You need to fix your sleep schedule. Set a time suitable for you and try to sleep at the same time every day. Similarly wake up at the same time. It can be difficult initially to follow the same routine but with time it will turn into a habit.
3. Avoid caffeine before bed
Caffeine can affect your sleep and lead to sleeplessness. It is advised to reduce caffeine consumption to ensure better sleep. Avoid drinking caffeine before going to bed. Also, avoid heavy meals before going to sleep.
4. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise promotes health in multiple ways. It helps you maintain a healthy weight and keep several diseases at bay. Regular exercise can also promote better sleep.
5. Reduce blue light exposure
Devices with screens can majorly affect your sleep pattern. Many compromise their sleep to spend more time on their mobile phones. Keep your mobile phone on do not disturb mode before going to bed.
