Trying To Get Pregnant? Bring Back These 3 Superfoods In Your Diet Right Now!
Fertility boosting superfoods: Your diet plays an important role in terms of determining your fertility. If you are struggling to get pregnant, then including these 3 superfoods to your diet can be helpful, according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.
Superfoods for fertility: Eat fenugreek seeds if you're trying to get pregnant
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gond or edible gum can be beneficial pre and post pregnancy
- Aliv seeds or garden cress seeds are a rich source of iron
- Include fenugreek seeds in your diet to boost your fertility naturally
Fertility and hormonal balance go hand in hand when you're trying to get pregnant. A lot of factors can influence your fertility, including your diet. Nearly 15% of couples face issues with fertility. Maintaining a healthy weight and following a healthy lifestyle can help in giving a boost to your fertility. A balanced diet including all nutrients and food groups is what you need when you're trying to get pregnant. Also, addition of a few superfoods in your diet can be helpful for your fertility and hormonal balance. Talking about these superfoods was celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Facebook.
Superfoods to give a boost to your fertility
In the video shared by Rujuta, she talks about three "forgotten" superfoods, which you must re-introduce in your diet for giving a boost to your fertility and restoring hormonal balance.
1. Gond (edible gum)
Gond laddoos are usually given to women post pregnancy. But, Rujuta says that the same gond laddu can be beneficial before pregnancy as well. A bitesized laddoo every day can help in giving a boost to your fertility and improving hormonal balance. She says that gond is also useful in cases of endometriosis, when women go through long periods of bleeding. Gond water can help in controlling this bleeding, informs Rujuta.
Also read: Some Important Tips And Diet Plan For Returning To Fitness After Pregnancy
2. Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds or methi seeds can be a great addition to your diet if you are trying to get pregnant. Rujuta suggests that you can start your day by chewing some fenugreek seeds along with water. However, you can derive maximum benefits from fenugreek seeds by adding them in tadkas of sabzis, especially pumpkin sabzi, says Rujuta. You can also have methi seeds laddoo for boosting fertility, though they will be slightly bitter to taste.
Also read: Bet You Didn't Know These Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds
3. Garden cress seeds or aliv
Aliv seeds are great for women who have low haemoglobin and folic acid levels. You can make aliv ladoos with coconut to give a boost to your fertility naturally. You can also add aliv seeds to kheer or milk can be helpful as well. These seeds are a good source of iron and can be helpful in getting you pregnant.
Also read: These 10 Seeds Have Tremendous Nutritional Value
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.