Avoid These Mistakes Of Pregnancy Sex
Dr Anup Dhir tells all things you need to know about the dos and don'ts of pregnancy sex.
It is safe to have sex during pregnancy
Sex during pregnancy is a matter of grave concern for couples. Concerns about the baby's safety and the mother's well being constantly strike couples and they find it difficult to engage in pleasurable intercourse throughout the 9 months of pregnancy. But couples aren't the ones to be blamed because the fear of miscarriages does take a toll on their minds. But Dr Anup Dhir mentions that it is safe to have sex during pregnancy, as far as the gynaecologist has supervised it.
He says, "The most common mistake that couples make is to not having sex during pregnancy. It is completely safe to have sex in the first and third trimester. You can have it in the second trimester too, but with caution. Everything has to be done under the supervision of your gynaecologist."
According to Dr Anup, if there are no gynaecological problems, then the chances of a miscarriage are simply not there.
However, he stresses on the importance of being careful about the various positions for having sex during pregnancy. "Couples should have sex only in positions that do not add any pressure on the abdomen. Missionary position can be uncomfortable during pregnancy. Do not have anal sex during pregnancy as it can lead to infections," he says.
"Woman on top is a good position to try since it does not put any pressure on the belly. Side of the bed and spooning is safe for sex during pregnancy," says Dr Anup while adding that oral sex is also safe during pregnancy.
Another matter of concern is a couple's sex life post child birth. "There is a drop in libido after delivery. Vagina also becomes weak. So you should abstain from sex for at least 6 weeks after child birth. This is also important for avoiding infections and dealing with other psychological and emotional issues after child birth," he suggests.
All of the above suggestions, says Dr Anup, are valid for normal pregnancies. He says that parents should be aware if their baby is in the normal position. "We are talking here only about normal pregnancies with no complications. These should be implemented only if the mother has no history of miscarriages or medical issues," he clarifies.
Other things to keep in mind for pregnancy sex are:
1. Avoid sex if the water is broken.
2. Be careful if there is unexplained vaginal bleeding with some kind of discharge during sex.
3. If the mother's cervix is incompetent and is not able to hold the baby, then couples have to be careful while having sex during pregnancy.
4. Mother's with low lying placenta should also be careful.
5. Also if your partner has Sexually Transmitted Disease then sexual intercourse should be avoided during pregnancy.
(Dr Anup Dhir is the Director of Alpha One Andrology Group and Consultant in Sexual Medicine.)
