ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Pregnancy »  Top 5 Weirdest Pregnancy Cravings You Never Knew About

Top 5 Weirdest Pregnancy Cravings You Never Knew About

You will be surprised!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 5, 2018 05:57 IST
2-Min Read
Top 5 Weirdest Pregnancy Cravings You Never Knew About

Mums-to-be can sometimes crave for non-edible items as well!

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mums-to-be can sometimes crave for non-edible items as well
  2. 50% of these cravings can be curbed with a healthy, balanced diet
  3. Some mums-to-be cant stop thinking about charcoal

Pregnancy hormones can take you from craving anything and everything, and by anything, we mean literally anything! These could range from normal to downright bizarre. Heads up, these are not always food items! Mums-to-be can sometimes crave for non-edible items as well. This condition is known as Pica, and your mid-wife needs to know about this. However, most other cravings, for edible items, are normal and safe as long as you are on a healthy diet. So here we enlist the 5 weirdest pregnancy cravings you never heard of. Take a look.

1. Charcoal

It can be anything, from sniffing to eating it. Some mums-to-be can't stop thinking about charcoal. 25-30% women experience this. Charcoal is used in medical emergency situations to absorb any toxic substance from the patient's body. This can be life-saving in some situations. But it should not be given to a pregnant woman because it can absorb essential nutrients required by the mother and the baby.

activated charcoal

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Soil

RELATED STORIES

'Women At The Age Of 40 And Above Have An Increased Risk Of Preterm Birth'

'64% Women Experience Insomnia During Late Pregnancy'


Even Britney Spears admitted that when she was expecting her second baby, she couldn't stop thinking about a nice serving of soil next to her fried chicken cravings. In 2008, it was one of the top 10 things pregnant women crave for. There isn't much scientific evidence to support this craving. Doctors say that this is due the body's need for copper and iron, which soil is rich in. But risking 2 nutrients for dirt, bugs and parasites are not worth it.

soil

3. Raw onions

One moment you would be heaving at the thought of raw onions and on the other you just can't stop thinking about it. Now this isn't something unhealthy or inedible, but moderation is the key. Knowing when to stop is important because over-eating this would not be beneficial for you.

onions

4. Ice

There will be times when you would wish to munch on ice, despite its lack of taste. Experts say that during pregnancy it's not the taste that affects cravings but the texture. They say that 50% of these cravings can be curbed with a healthy, balanced diet. If you fill up your stomach on healthy foods, these cravings won't affect you much.

5. Paint

Some mums-to-be can't think of anything better than a good serving of wall paint! And it doesn't end here; some have admitted that they have licked walls and inhaled freshly painted rooms to satisfy their craving. But this is not good for expectant mothers. Paints are loaded with toxic substances which can be very harmful for pregnant women and their babies. 

paint can


More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

Top 5 Home Remedies That Can Relieve Sciatica
Top 5 Home Remedies That Can Relieve Sciatica

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Shocking! 64% Antibiotics Sold In India Are Illegal

Even A Single Cigarette A Day Can Significantly Damage Your Heart; Here's How

These Kind Of People Are More Prone To Dog Bites! Find Out

Compounds From Grapes May Help Treat Depression!

Breast Cancer Treatments Can Raise Risk Of Heart Disease, American Heart Association Warns

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------