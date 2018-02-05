Top 5 Weirdest Pregnancy Cravings You Never Knew About
Pregnancy hormones can take you from craving anything and everything, and by anything, we mean literally anything! These could range from normal to downright bizarre. Heads up, these are not always food items! Mums-to-be can sometimes crave for non-edible items as well. This condition is known as Pica, and your mid-wife needs to know about this. However, most other cravings, for edible items, are normal and safe as long as you are on a healthy diet. So here we enlist the 5 weirdest pregnancy cravings you never heard of. Take a look.
1. Charcoal
It can be anything, from sniffing to eating it. Some mums-to-be can't stop thinking about charcoal. 25-30% women experience this. Charcoal is used in medical emergency situations to absorb any toxic substance from the patient's body. This can be life-saving in some situations. But it should not be given to a pregnant woman because it can absorb essential nutrients required by the mother and the baby.
2. Soil
Even Britney Spears admitted that when she was expecting her second baby, she couldn't stop thinking about a nice serving of soil next to her fried chicken cravings. In 2008, it was one of the top 10 things pregnant women crave for. There isn't much scientific evidence to support this craving. Doctors say that this is due the body's need for copper and iron, which soil is rich in. But risking 2 nutrients for dirt, bugs and parasites are not worth it.
3. Raw onions
One moment you would be heaving at the thought of raw onions and on the other you just can't stop thinking about it. Now this isn't something unhealthy or inedible, but moderation is the key. Knowing when to stop is important because over-eating this would not be beneficial for you.
4. Ice
There will be times when you would wish to munch on ice, despite its lack of taste. Experts say that during pregnancy it's not the taste that affects cravings but the texture. They say that 50% of these cravings can be curbed with a healthy, balanced diet. If you fill up your stomach on healthy foods, these cravings won't affect you much.
5. Paint
Some mums-to-be can't think of anything better than a good serving of wall paint! And it doesn't end here; some have admitted that they have licked walls and inhaled freshly painted rooms to satisfy their craving. But this is not good for expectant mothers. Paints are loaded with toxic substances which can be very harmful for pregnant women and their babies.
