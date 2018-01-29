6 Things You Didn't Know About Female Masturbation
Here's a list of some interesting facts about female masturbation you must know.
In a male dominating society, female masturbation is tough to bring up and talk about
HIGHLIGHTS
- Female masturbation is tough to bring up and talk about
- Sex drive does not come to rest with age, instead, it revs up with time
- 32% women masturbated just because it helped them sleep better
Just like periods, a woman's sexual act to please her is also seen with a suspicious eye. Female masturbation, the term itself witnesses an awkward silence and a row of uncontrolled giggles. But why is it subject to so much shame and awkwardness? Is the act of loving oneself so questionable? And of course, in a male dominating society, female masturbation is tough to bring up and talk about. Hence, a number of things about it go untouched and unrecognized.
So let's keep all sorts of shame and disgust around this phenomenon aside and take a look at these interesting facts about the ladylike act of masturbation.
1. More number of women masturbate that you know
Given the level of shame and disgust that surrounds masturbation; it is tough for a woman to admit that she masturbates. However, 92% admit that they masturbate. And the rest 8%, well, maybe they are just lying! 59% women try it before 18 so yes, the number of women who masturbate after crossing this age is quite shady.
2. They masturbate more often
Okay so more women masturbate, then what? They don't do it on a regular basis!
If you are one of the many people who believe this, this one will come off as a surprise to you. Of the 92% women who admit that they masturbate, 60% indulge in the act three times a week and 10% do it every day. Surprised, aren't you!
3. Older women masturbate, too
Sex drive does not come to rest with age, instead, it revs up with time. A 2010 study found that 30% women, above the age of 60, and who were in a relationship, had engaged in masturbation recently. For women above 70, masturbation was reported in more than half of the women involved in the study.
4. Some women use it to go off to sleep
Wait, what?
An infographic showed that 32% women masturbated just because it helped them sleep better. Going to bed alone doesn't sound so bad now, does it!
5. It helps in easing menstrual cramps
The feel-good hormones released when you engage in self-pleasing help in reducing the sense of pain. So when experiencing menstrual cramps, here's another technique of getting relief.
6. Half of all women prefer flying solo
So if you wish to get it done your way, why not do it yourself! 41% women prefer flying solo than engaging in sex. Good control over one's own sexuality!
