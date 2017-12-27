5 Common Questions About Masturbation Answered
Masturbation proves to be an uncomfortable topic for us to discuss in real life. Hence, we don't find ourselves being properly educated about it.
Masturbation is actually a normal and healthy part of human sexuality
1. Is masturbation common?
Absolutely! Masturbation is totally common. Studies show that 95% of the men and 89% of the women masturbate. It is really not unusual. Masturbation is actually a normal and healthy part of human sexuality. It is a natural way to explore one's body which has various benefits over your physical and mental health. So don't feel "guilty", "dirty" or "ashamed" due to it.
2. Is masturbation bad for health?
There are almost to none side effects to masturbation. Your religious views can point against it and it can be against your morality for religious or personal reasons but it is not bad for health, in fact, if anything, it is quite healthy. It helps you relieve pent up stress, makes you sleep better and even boosts your mood.
3. Is masturbation safe?
Yes. Masturbation is actually one of the safest options because it declines any chances of you catching an STD. Research shows that masturbation can even lower the risks of prostate cancer. For people with sexual dysfunction, it can help them gain sexual sensitivity again.
4. If you masturbate, will you lose your virginity?
It actually depends on you how you define virginity here. Masturbation of course, is a kind of sexual act, so one can believe that masturbating can lead to losing one's virginity. But if you associate virginity with intercourse with another person, then of course, masturbating doesn't cause you to lose your virginity.
5. Do girls masturbate?
Why, yes! Research shows that up to 89% women masturbate. Out of them, 22% of the women admitted to masturbating daily. So, it is not nearly as uncommon as people believe it to be; this is due to the fact that women don't indulge in talking about it as much as men do!
