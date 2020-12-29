Pregnancy Tips: Folate And Other Nutrients That Are Important During Pregnancy, As Told By A Nutritionist
Good nutrition and an active and healthy lifestyle are inevitable for pregnant women. In fact, at this phase of their lives, women need to be extra careful about what they eat for every meal. During pregnancy, the body goes through lots of physical and hormonal changes. When it comes to nutrition, pregnant women need to make healthy food choices and ensure variety and diversity in their diet, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. In her recent IGTV, the Delhi-based nutritionist informs how the general and basic principle of eating healthy remains the same during pregnancy, but there are certain nutrients which need more attention.
Pregnancy tips: Nutritionist tells how to take care of nutrient intake during pregnancy
Folate
Folate is one of the most important nutrients that women need during pregnancy, informs Agarwal. "Folate is a B vitamin which helps in preventing birth defects and also help in facilitating proper growth of brain and spinal cord of the child," informs Agarwal in the video.
On an average, a pregnant woman needs 400 to 1000 mg of folate in a day, both before and during pregnancy. Apart from the prenatal vitamins suggested by your doctor, you need to include leafy green vegetables, beans, peas and citrus fruits in your daily diet.
Calcium and Vitamin D
These vitamins are important for both the mother and the baby. On an average expecting mothers need 1000 mg of calcium and Vitamin D in a day. Make sure your diet includes milk, panner, eggs and other dairy products, ragi, sesame seeds and broccoli. All of this needs to be done in addition to the vitamins prescribed to you by your doctor.
Iron
Pregnant women need double the amount of iron as compared to a non-pregnant woman. You need to up your iron intake in order to prevent iron deficiency and anaemia. According to Agarwal, one must take around 27 mg of iron in a day during pregnancy. Fish, chicken, leafy green vegetables, beetroot and dates are all examples foods rich in iron. Along with this, increase your intake of Vitamin C, as it helps in better absorption of iron.
For more detailed information on your nutrition intake, do consult your doctor, especially if you are planning to get pregnant.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
