Planning A Pregnancy After 35: Here's What You Should Know
Pregnancy tips: Being a mother after 35 is not all complications and no fun. In fact, mothers post 35 years of age are said to be more careful with their babies!
Exercise is the key for a healthy pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pre-natal consultation is important to ensure safe pregnancy post 35
- Follow a healthy diet and lifestyle
- Avoid alcohol and smoking
Woman after 35 are definitely capable of having children. However, it does come with considerable risks and it is always better to take necessary precautions. This will ensure yours and your child's safety without having to risk any unexpected complications.
What are the benefits of being a mother post 35?
Being a mother after 35 is not all complications and no fun. In fact, mothers post 35 years of age are said to be more careful with their babies. They tend to be more mature, more sensible and provide better for their children. With age comes wisdom and financial stability, so mothers post 35 tend to have higher incomes making their families more financial stable and most times better educated as well. It is said that children from older mothers tend to be smarter than the other. Mothers post 35 are also said to live a lot longer than others.
Also read: Anemia In Pregnancy: Know The Adverse Effect Of Maternal Iron Deficiency Anemia From Expert; Here Are Some Prevention Tips
How to ensure a safe pregnancy after 35?
A safe pregnancy is one of the biggest concerns with people who are pregnant over the age of 35. How can we ensure that our baby is safe? How can we avoid the chances of having a miscarriage? Can I deliver a normal baby? These are a few questions that are commonly asked. Here are a few things you can do to ensure your pregnancy and delivery is as safe and as sound as it should be:
1. Pre-natal consultation: If you are considering having a baby after 35 years of age make sure you consult your doctor and talk to them about it. They will give you the necessary recommendations and counselling based on your health.
2. Maintain a healthy diet: Do not overeat just because you are pregnant. You are only adding to the nutrition to your regular diet to make sure your body can provide enough for you and your baby. This is not by consuming more food but by carefully keeping a track of what you eat, ensuring you maintain a healthy balanced diet.
Also read: Pregnancy Foods: 3 Superfoods That Pregnant Women Must Eat Daily
3. Exercise: Exercise is key during pregnancy. Getting overweight will not help while delivering your baby. So, make sure you exercise every day by at least taking a 30-minute walk.
4. Avoid alcohol and smoking: Pregnancy is one time (no matter how old you are) to avoid the booze and the smokes completely. They have been proven to be extremely harmful for your baby and is a definite no from every doctor.
What are the risks of getting pregnant after 35?
Here are a few things you should watch out for if you are pregnant after 35.
1. High blood pressure: This can be extremely dangerous sometimes if not monitored closely.
2. Miscarriage / Still-birth: The chances of having a miscarriage or still birth are high during this age because you are older, and it is much harder for your body to care for both you and your baby.
3. Pre-mature birth / growth restriction: In some cases, pre-mature birth is another complication. Here the baby will have to be taken extra special care of after birth. The babies also sometimes tend to be underweight and have to be given appropriate nutrition to nurse them.
4. C-section rate: A common problem women face is being unable to give birth naturally. These cases generally end in them having to undergo an emergency C section.
5. Chromosome disorders / Down syndrome: Children born to women after the age of 35 tend to have a higher chance of being born with chromosome disorders. Down syndrome is a commonly found condition in these children as well. Best genetic screening & confirmation is therefore necessary to make sure your baby is healthy, safe and sound.
Also read: Planning Pregnancy? Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Keep In Mind
What are my other alternatives if I can't get pregnant naturally?
With the technology that is available in today's market the possibility of getting pregnant is no longer just a dream. With several treatment plans out there your doctor is guaranteed to help you find the right option to make your dream a reality. A few treatment plans that can be mentioned are IVF, ICSI IUI or ovulation induction.
Make sure you have regular consultations with your doctor and follow their instructions precisely. This will ensure that your pregnancy is an enjoyable, safe and memorable period. Becoming a parent is definitely a beautiful phase in life that no one deserves to miss out on irrespective of their age. With the right care, support and nutrition everyone can have their own beautiful family to love and cherish.
(Dr Sireesha Reddy, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.