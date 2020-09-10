ASK OUR EXPERTS

Iron Deficiency Symptoms: Do Not Miss This Sign Visible On Your Fingernails

Iron deficiency is harmful to your health in various ways. It affects the hemoglobin levels of the body. Here's a sign of iron deficiency visible on your fingernails. Also know food sources of iron.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 10, 2020
2-Min Read
Iron Deficiency Symptoms: Do Not Miss This Sign Visible On Your Fingernails

Iron deficiency can make you feel fatigued all the time

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Iron deficiency can cause constant tiredness and fatigue
  2. Iron deficiency can affect your skin and nails too
  3. Iron deficiency leads to hair fall

Iron is important to your health. Low levels of iron in the body lead to insufficient production of red blood cells. Iron plays a role in the production of haemoglobin which important to carry oxygen throughout the body. Iron deficiency anemia is one of the most common types of anemia worldwide. You may experience several symptoms when levels of iron are too low inside the body. Constant tiredness is one of the prominent symptoms of iron deficiency. In this condition, less oxygen reaches different tissues of your body depriving them of energy. Paleness, breathing difficulty, hair fall, dizziness, irregular heartbeat and restless legs are some symptoms of iron deficiency. One of the signs of iron deficiency is visible on your nails too. Keep reading to know how iron deficiency affects your nails.

Iron deficiency: Know how it affects your nails


It is not a common symptom but iron deficiency can result in brittle or spoon-shaped fingernails. This condition is known as koilonychia. This condition usually begins with brittle nails which are soft and may break easily. Spoon shaped nails are scooped out and the edges turn up.

It generally affects the fingernails but can also occur in toenails. This condition occurs when iron deficiency becomes severe.

4o29dgdg

Iron deficiency makes affects your nails, energy levels and much more
Photo Credit: iStock

How to ensure optimum iron intake?

If you experience symptoms of iron deficiency, you must see your doctor to get your iron levels checked. Some foods loaded with iron are- legumes, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, olives, quinoa and whole grains.

For better absorption of iron from the diet consumed, you should ensure the optimum intake of vitamin C.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

