Post Pregnancy Skin Conditions: Effects On Skin After Having A Baby
During pregnancy, a woman goes through many changes. From change in size of the body to skin the changes are endless. After giving birth to the child, a mother may experience some skin conditions. Read here to know the different skin condition and how to deal worth them.
You may experience skin darkening after pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Some skin conditions may disappear after pregnancy while others may not
- You must not take any medication without consulting your doctor during pr
- Simple skin care routine can help you treat these skin problems
Pregnancy, a nine months period is the most beautiful phase for a mother. It is associated with complex and significant changes. Not just body changes, pregnancy also affects a woman's skin. These significant changes are caused mainly due to complex endocrinological, immunological, metabolic, and vascular changes that occur during pregnancy. About 90 % of women in one form or the other undergo postpartum skin conditions varying from cystic, flakes and blotchy veins. The process of bringing a new life into the world is emotionally and physically demanding and a woman goes through a lot of physical changes. Your skin and hair, in particular, witnesses immense changes during pregnancy and post-pregnancy as well. The wait to getting back to normal seems like a far-fetched dream.
Maintaining one's complexion post pregnancy can be challenging but the good news is that these changes are not permanent. With the most effective measures and little care, you can go back to your beautiful skin. Let's look at some of the common problems that a woman may experience after pregnancy and proper diet and a balanced lifestyle can help you restore your flawless skin.
Skin conditions after pregnancy
1. Melasma
A skin condition which is also known as 'mask of pregnancy' is caused due to elevated estrogen and progesterone levels. This combination leads to darkening of the skin. Hyperpigmentation usually occurs around the cheeks, forehead, eyes and at times around the mouth. Melasma can worsen if exposed to sun. To avoid the discolouration a generous use of sunscreen during pregnancy can help combat this condition to an extent. The secretion of hormones increases skin pigmentation.
Also read: This Is How Much Weight You Should Gain During Pregnancy
2. Hormonal acne
Fluctuations between hormones estrogen and progesterone lead to increased sebum production and clogged pores. It usually affects the neck and lower part of the face. Acne can vary between mild to severe and can also result in painful red spots. Usually, they disappear within a few months but in some cases, breakouts may linger. Not all women develop acne during pregnancy. Some women may experience better skin than before. It is always advised not to go in for self-medication during pregnancy, a standard acne treatment that is given during non-pregnancy stage can be extremely harmful to the growing foetus. Always consult your gynaecologist before starting any medication.
Also read: Smoking During Pregnancy May Cause Hearing Loss In Baby: 6 Negative Effects Of Smoking During Pregnancy
3. Facial spider veins
Due to an increased level of estrogen, the blood vessels tend to dilate and this leads to a spider-like effect of the veins during pregnancy. Usually, the facial spider veins will settle post-delivery.
Also read: These Medications Are Safe For Consumption During Pregnancy
4. Dry Skin
Dehydration affects the skin more during pregnancy making the skin dry. Hence, it is very important to keep yourself hydrated. You can also drink coconut water on a regular basis.
It is best to follow proper skin care routine along with your overall health during pregnancy. In case, rashes appear it is best to consult a doctor and not to self-treat.
(Dr. Anagha Karkhanis, Senior Gynaecologist and Infertility Specialist and Director of Cocoon Fertility)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.