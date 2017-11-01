ASK OUR EXPERTS

Women's Health »  10 Healthy Tips For A Successful Pregnancy

10 Healthy Tips For A Successful Pregnancy

For a successful pregnancy, you need to guide some lifestyle changes in the right direction.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 1, 2017 10:01 IST
10 Healthy Tips For A Successful Pregnancy

Getting prenatal care is one of the most important things for a successful pregnancy

If your are scared or anxious about doing something wrong during your pregnancy, you need to sit back and relax. Stress can take a toll on your and your baby's health in this life-altering journey. Instead, you should work towards ensuring that you have a normal delivery, free of any complications. And it's easy to do that! As the baby grows in your body, your emotions and physical health develop too. It's important that you guide these changes in the right direction.

Also read: 5 Pregnancy Tips For First Time Moms​

Here are 10 tips you can use to increase your odds of a healthy pregnancy:

1. Eat five or six balanced meals each day.

Eating smaller portions frequently will help you get the required calories without making you gain unhealthy weight. When you are pregnant, you have to feed another human growing inside you, this make you hungry but overeating can cause more troubles like nausea, health-complications from the weight gain and an upset stomach. Black beans, chickpeas and dark leafy greens will give you your daily requirement of folic acid and Vitamin A. Also include iodine rich foods and foods rich in Vitamin C, calcium and fibre. Establish an effective eating guide for yourself.

2. Visit your gynecologist or physician often.

Regular checkups will help you manage things like morning sickness, nutrient deficiency and any other complications of pregnancy. Also, while you are pregnant, you are most exposed to infections and more attractive for mosquitoes (it's true!) so these visits will allow your doctor to treat you for fever, vaginal discharge and other infections.

3. Drink plenty of fluids - at least 11-13 glasses a day.

Dehydration is common during pregnancy and so drinking water to remain hydrated is important. Also, water will help you dilute your urine and so it will pose less chances of you getting infections like UTI, which can be extremely dangerous.

Also read: 7 Simple Tips For A Normal Delivery During Pregnancy

4. Don't drink alcohol.

This can cause more harm than you can imagine. If you consume alcohol, it will pass to the baby through your blood and umbilical cord. Alcohol exposure at a fetal stage for the baby can mean intellectual disabilities, birth defects and also be life threatening for him.

5. No to smoking.

Even secondhand smoke can seriously hamper your health. Smoke can cause your baby to be born prematurely and be underweight. This will make him more at risk of infections and diseases. It also carries a risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

6. Exercise

No exercise for 9 months can weaken your muscles and joints. Exercise can also reduce your mental stress. Walk at least fifteen to twenty minutes every day at a moderate pace in cool, shaded areas or indoors in order to prevent overheating. Aerobic and strength conditioning exercises like swimming and arm stretching are a must. But avoid any dangerous sports that involve speed, climbing or any big equipment.

7. Get adequate sleep

Get as much sleep as you can. Naps in the afternoon, early night and late mornings are good for your health. Aim to sleep for at least eight hours a night. Even while you are awake, indulge in restful activities like writing and reading. You can use pillows and place them between your knees and under your belly to increase comfort.

8. Wear comfortable, non restricting shoes

Your legs can become painful during pregnancy due to the excess burden. It's a good idea to put your feet up several times a day, either while lying down on the bed or just sitting to prevent fatigue and swelling of the feet, legs, and ankles. Low impact exercises can also improve blood circulation to the feet and help ease the pain.

Also read: Best Diet Tips For Pregnancy

9. Continue to wear a safety belt while riding in motor vehicles.

The ideal way to wear the seatbelt is when the shoulder portion of the restraint is positioned over the collar bone. The lap portion should be placed under the abdomen as low as possible on the hips and across the upper thighs, never above the abdomen. Pregnant women should sit as far from the airbag as possible.

10. Don't take over-the-counter medications

Double think even before taking herbal remedies. It's important that you first consult your obstetrician before popping pills. Research also suggests that seemingly harmless medicines like Paracetamol can be extremely harmful for your and your baby's health. But you can and should take the prenatal vitamin each day as directed by your obstetrician.



