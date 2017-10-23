Do You Really Need Ghee During Pregnancy?
Do you need ghee during pregnancy or not? Find out.
Do you need ghee during pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- You must eat healthy, for both you and your baby
- Ghee is recommended to be consumed in the last trimester as well
- If you're already overweight taking ghee is not advisable
During the entire length of your pregnancy, your diet plays a major role. You must eat healthy, for both you and your baby. Ghee has been an integral part of Indian culture and cooking. It is a household staple, and more often than not, our parents have suggested us to eat a spoonful of ghee to combat common ailments like stomach aches, cough, could, etc. During pregnancy, many women are advised by their loved ones to include a teaspoon of ghee daily in their diet. Moreover, it is recommended to be consumed in the last trimester as well.
Also read: 5 Reasons Why Ghee Is A Must For You
But, this is actually a common myth which assures that having ghee during pregnancy could help ease labor pains and promote easy delivery. It is believed that ghee also helps lubricate the vagina, which helps in smooth delivery. Another popular belief states that ghee could be helpful in stimulating contractions naturally, and thus, it is often recommended to overdue women. But these myths completely lack evidence or scientific reasoning. So, is ghee really necessary during pregnancy?
Research claims that a pregnant woman needs 200 extra calories to nourish her baby. If you are already consuming a well-balanced diet, ghee can stay off the list. Ghee is fatty, and may lead to weight gain. Moreover, here are surely other healthier foods that can help you get the extra 200 calories that you need.
In conclusion, as long as you're within your healthy weight range and follow your daily diet of fresh fruits and veggies, there's no harm in adding ghee in small proportions to your diet, as it does have a host of benefits. But, if you're already overweight and/or have gained excess weight during your pregnancy, taking ghee is not advisable.