10 Reasons Why You're Not Getting Pregnant
Confused as to why you're not getting pregnant? Your body weight might be the reason. Read other reasons which are interfering in your pregnancy plan.
Your lifestyle can be a reason why you're not getting pregnant
HIGHLIGHTS
- PCOD can be a reason why you're not getting pregnant
- Smoking and drinking might be delaying your pregnancy
- Having sex during ovulation can increase your chances of getting pregnant
It can be quite frustrating for a couple to try to multiple times and still not get pregnant. If it has been too long that you have been trying repeatedly, it is quite likely for you to assume that there you or your partner, or both of you are infertile. But before you jump to that conclusion, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that there only 25% chances of getting pregnant every month. This is with reference to a healthy couple who has not been diagnosed with any fertility complications.
The above analogy explains that it is normal to take 4 months or longer to get pregnant. In the meantime, read below to know some other reasons which might be contributing to you not getting pregnant:
1. If there's a mismatch between your ovulation period and the time when you have sexual intercourse
The day before a woman ovulates is the best day to have sex if you are planning to get pregnant. Having sex on the day you are ovulating might not be beneficial if you are planning to get pregnant. Having sex on the day of ovulation allows the sperm to reach the fallopian tube and wait for the egg. While the egg is viable for only 24 hours, a sperm can stay in your body for 5 days. You can calculate your day of ovulation by counting the 1 day of your previous period as day 1. You need to have sex from day 7 to day 20 in order to increase your chances of getting pregnant.
2. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)
This is a condition which happens when a women has cyst/s in her ovaries. Under this condition, women experience irregular periods, heavy flow during periods, excess facial and body hair but loss of hair from the scalp and excess body weight. Women suffering from PCOS do not ovulate on a regular basis. These women need a treatment for ovulation induction. Studies claim that around 10% women in their reproductive age are suffering from PCOS. But don't worry as the condition can be managed and you can plan pregnancy despite PCOS.
3. Radiation from mobile phones
Electromagnetic radiation from cell phones can damage sperms. The chances of damage are more likely if you are used to carrying your mobile phone in your pocket. This is because it keeps phones closer to your reproductive organ.
4. Unhealthy body weight
Being underweight or overweight can reduce your chances of getting pregnant. Irregularities or certain damage in the hypothalamus can reduce a woman's chance of getting pregnant. This causes problems in the functioning of organs which are controlled by pituitary gland, especially the ovaries.
Overweight women are unable to get pregnant because their estradiol - which is a kind of estrogen - is not able to bind sex hormone globulin. It is only when the two are combined that they can signal the part of the brain that controls reproductive organs. Losing weight has been found to improve menstrual functioning in obese women by almost 80%.
5. You are using commercial lubricants
When you are planning to get pregnant, your lovemaking becomes more frequent and this is the reason why using some lubricants become necessary. However, lubricants should not interfere with your efforts of trying to get pregnant. Research says that lubricants can inhibit sperms and prevent them from reaching the uterus by almost 60%.
Using natural lubricants like canola oil can be more helpful as a lubricant if you are planning to get pregnant.
6. Thyroid problems
Women suffering from hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism are at the higher possibility of finding a disruption in their balance of reproductive hormone. They can affect your menstrual cycle and also cause scanty or excessive bleeding and irregular periods.
Thyroid problems are quite common in the present day scenario and hence taking a treatment for them can be helpful if you are planning to get pregnant.
7. Smoking and drinking
Your lifestyle will play a huge role on days when you are planning to get pregnant. Habits like smoking and drinking can reduce your potential to get pregnant. Having a lot of tea, coffee and alcohol can delay pregnancy in a woman. Also, you need to stop smoking in order to increase your chances of getting pregnant. Among men, smoking and consuming alcohol can reduce the density of sperm and adversely impact the semen quality.
Taking stress is a complete no-no, especially when a couple is trying to get pregnant. Stress can be either cause or an effect of infertility. But stress is a common phenomenon, especially when a couple is under the pressure of getting pregnant. This can either be because of age or societal pressures.
Studies have found that women who did not ovulate have excessive amount of stress hormone cortisol. Stress can affect that ovulation cycles in women.
So if stress is taking a toll on you while you are trying to get pregnant, it might be a good idea to either take professional help or start focusing on other, emotionally lighter things in life for a while.
9. Constant exposure to harmful toxins
Being constantly exposed to harmful toxins can be another reason why you are not getting pregnant despite trying many times. These toxins can come from plastic bottles, food cans and even cash receipts.
Another toxin, PCB or polychlorinated biphenyl, might be present in either of the partner's blood and reduce your chances of getting pregnant. PCB can enter a person's blood through meat and fish broth.
10. Lack of Vitamin D during winter
The chances of your getting pregnant might be low in the winter season. This is because you might not be getting enough of Vitamin D through sunlight. Vitamin D is known to play a crucial role in the stimulation and balance of sex hormone in the body. Being deficient in Vitamin D can delay your pregnancy and may even increase risk of a miscarriage.
While getting pregnant can be stressful, looking out for the aforementioned signs can help you have clarity about the reason behind not getting pregnant
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.