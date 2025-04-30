Home »  Pregnancy »  Stress During Pregnancy Affects Baby's Brain Before Birth, Says Study; Follow These Tips To Manage Stress

Stress During Pregnancy Affects Baby's Brain Before Birth, Says Study; Follow These Tips To Manage Stress

High stress levels in pregnancy may contribute to several issues such as high blood pressure, which may increase the chance of preterm labor or low birth weight.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Apr 30, 2025 09:54 IST
2-Min Read
Stress During Pregnancy Affects Babys Brain Before Birth, Says Study; Follow These Tips To Manage Stress

Stress can also contribute to issues like preeclampsia, eclampsia, and delayed fetal growth

Pregnancy can be a stressful period for the mother. Most of the time, mothers are worried about the well-being of their unborn child. However, too much stress can be harmful to both the mother and the baby.

Pregnancy is a delicate phase that involves several physical, hormonal and psychological changes. A new study has revealed that stress during pregnancy can affect babies even before birth. The research has revealed that paternal stress can change small RNA molecules in the blood of newborns, especially in girls.



RELATED STORIES
related

7 Biotin-Rich Foods For A Healthy Pregnancy

Here's a guide to seven easily available biotin-rich foods that are beneficial and safe during pregnancy.

related

Exercise For Mobility: How Movement Can Improve Quality Of Life For Seniors

Here we outline in detail the many benefits of exercising for seniors.

Stress during pregnancy

Feeling stressed is common during pregnancy. High stress levels in pregnancy may contribute to several issues such as high blood pressure, which may increase the chance of preterm labor or low birth weight.



Stress can also contribute to issues like preeclampsia, eclampsia, and fetal growth restriction.

Studies also suggest that increased cortisol levels during pregnancy may increase cortisol levels in a fetus, increasing the risk of developmental issues.

Emotional stress during pregnancy may also affect cognitive development and may lead to attention difficulties and behavioural problems in a child.

What are the signs and symptoms of stress during pregnancy?

  • Difficulty in sleeping
  • Frequent headaches
  • Increased heart rate
  • Fast or shallow breathing
  • Anxiety
  • Anger
  • Obsessive thoughts
  • Difficulty relaxing

Tips to manage stress during pregnancy

1. Practice relaxation techniques: Try deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga tailored for pregnancy.

2. Stay active: Gentle exercises are safe during pregnancy like walking. Staying physically active can help boost mood, reduce stress and also keep you fit during pregnancy. Always consult with your doctor to determine safe activities.

3. Prioritise self-care: Take time for yourself daily. Engage in activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath or any activity that you find enjoyable and relaxing.

4. Eat right: Proper nutrition helps promote healthy development of the baby and also supports mental well-being. Focus on consuming a well-balanced diet.

5. Limit caffeine and sugar: Excessive caffeine and sugar consumption can contribute to anxiety and may impact your sleep.

6. Seek professional help: If stress becomes overwhelming, consider consulting with a therapist or counsellor who specialises in pregnancy.

Try these strategies and manage stress effectively during pregnancy.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases