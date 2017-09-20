ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Your Body Weight Can Affect Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant

Your Body Weight Can Affect Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant

First you need to understand that regular and unprotected sex is what will not always help you get pregnant. Yes having sex is vital for pregnancy but there are other factors too, like your body weight.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 20, 2017 03:29 IST
2-Min Read
Your Body Weight Can Affect Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant

You need a healthy BMI to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy BMI is very necessary for a healthy pregnancy
  2. Being overweight can lead to abnormal hormonal fluctuations
  3. A low BMI would mean irregular periods and irregular ovulation

First you need to understand that regular and unprotected sex is what will not always help you get pregnant. Yes having sex is vital for pregnancy but there are other factors too. Brush up your knowledge about it all. There are a lot of factors which interfere with this procedure and prevent you from conceiving a baby. One such factor is your weight. Yes, it is very necessary for you to maintain a healthy BMI in order to get pregnant. Not just conception, unhealthy BMI leads to an unhealthy pregnancy.

Being overweight can affect your fertility to quite an extent.

1. Affects ovulation

Being overweight can lead to abnormal hormonal fluctuations. These fluctuations can lower your chances of getting pregnant.

2. PCOD

PCOD or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is a condition where a woman's insulin levels increase considerably. This leads to decreased or ceased ovulation. This means irregular periods, obesity and excess secretion of male hormone. So it is important for you to shed those extra kilos in order to get pregnant.

3. Increased chances of miscarriage

Being obese interferes greatly with your fertility. If you are overweight, chances of suffering from a miscarriage are quite high. Also, it creates trouble while going through an IVF treatment.

The same way, being under-weight also affects your fertility. Find out how.

1. Fertility

A low BMI would mean irregular periods and irregular ovulation. Even if your periods are regular, there is a good chance of experiencing trouble with conception.

2. Pregnancy complications

Under weight women are associated with a risk of premature birth and low birth weight in baby and other health problems.

It is not about being under weight or overweight. What is necessary is for you to understand what would be the perfect BMI for you and stay within that healthy range. 

Also read: How To Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------