Your Body Weight Can Affect Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant
You need a healthy BMI to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy BMI is very necessary for a healthy pregnancy
- Being overweight can lead to abnormal hormonal fluctuations
- A low BMI would mean irregular periods and irregular ovulation
First you need to understand that regular and unprotected sex is what will not always help you get pregnant. Yes having sex is vital for pregnancy but there are other factors too. Brush up your knowledge about it all. There are a lot of factors which interfere with this procedure and prevent you from conceiving a baby. One such factor is your weight. Yes, it is very necessary for you to maintain a healthy BMI in order to get pregnant. Not just conception, unhealthy BMI leads to an unhealthy pregnancy.
Being overweight can affect your fertility to quite an extent.
1. Affects ovulation
Being overweight can lead to abnormal hormonal fluctuations. These fluctuations can lower your chances of getting pregnant.
2. PCOD
PCOD or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is a condition where a woman's insulin levels increase considerably. This leads to decreased or ceased ovulation. This means irregular periods, obesity and excess secretion of male hormone. So it is important for you to shed those extra kilos in order to get pregnant.
3. Increased chances of miscarriage
Being obese interferes greatly with your fertility. If you are overweight, chances of suffering from a miscarriage are quite high. Also, it creates trouble while going through an IVF treatment.
The same way, being under-weight also affects your fertility. Find out how.
1. Fertility
A low BMI would mean irregular periods and irregular ovulation. Even if your periods are regular, there is a good chance of experiencing trouble with conception.
2. Pregnancy complications
Under weight women are associated with a risk of premature birth and low birth weight in baby and other health problems.
It is not about being under weight or overweight. What is necessary is for you to understand what would be the perfect BMI for you and stay within that healthy range.
