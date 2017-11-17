Top 5 Sex Positions To Get Pregnant
Conception requires you to get the right thing done at the right time and in the right way. Here's a list of the best sex positions for easier and faster conception.
Best sex positions for faster conception
HIGHLIGHTS
- Missionary position is responsible for bringing most babies in the world
- Doggy style allows faster conception
- Anvil is just another variation of the missionary position
When it comes to conception, there are a whole lot of things you try just to get it right that one time. All sorts of tips and tricks and techniques a person is ready to use to conceive a baby. But the most important thing for conception, sex, is kept right at the back. Chanting the name of God or taking Holy baths or even donating things to the poor would do no good here but, having sex will work.
Conception is one tricky business; you need to get the right thing done at the right time and of course in the right way!
Yes, we are referring to the sex positions you use while having sex. Though there is no scientific proof to explain the same, a number of women around the world claim that a particular sex position helped them conceive faster and even helped in conceiving a particular gender.
Also read: Which Is A Safe Sex Position During Pregnancy?
Now that's curious!
Works or not, there is no harm in trying. We have lined up the best sex positions for you to get those two pink lines on your pregnancy test and also make conception more enjoyable.
1. Missionary position
This one is the most basic position and the one responsible for bringing most babies in the world. It is also the most popular and comfortable sex position. Your partner stays on the top and you lie on your back. This one makes best place for the sperms to pass through the cervix.
2. Doggy style
Doggy style sure is fun but you may not know that this one can help you conceive a baby faster. It involves deeper penetration and makes more way for sperms to make their way inside.
3. The anvil position
Anvil is just another variation of the missionary position. In this one, your partner is above you but you need to raise your legs above your head. This one involves deep penetration and helps you hit the G-spot better. Definitely an effective position for conception!
Also read: 5 Pregnancy Tips For First Time Moms
4. Spooning
This one is effective and romantic as well. Towards the end, you can lie next to your partner and let him spoon you from behind. It provides better reach for the sperms.
5. The union of the wolf
This one is not very popular but an important position for conception from the Kamasutra.
You stand with your back towards your partner and allow him to penetrate from behind. Then you need to allow your chest to fall forward. Sperms find a better way to the cervix hence ensuring better conception.