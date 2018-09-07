ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
National Nutrition Week 2018: Lose Weight Not Health!

Here are some tips that will help you to lose weight, without losing health and keep it away too. These diet tips have stood the test of time, unlike fad diets. Any diet that has a name, and asks you to omit any major food group completely is a fad diet.
  By: Pooja Malhotra  Updated: Sep 7, 2018 11:51 IST
3-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You can lose weight, without losing health
  2. Never skip meals
  3. Avoid excess salt; no salt on the table please

Losing weight has become a never ending mission for many. You go on a 'diet', lose some weight, and give up the diet because you are starving and gain back again, with full force. This time your weighing scale tips further high!!! Possibly your body is now deficient in nutrients and the starvation diet has wreaked havoc on your hormones, skin, nails and hair too and you are caught in a vicious cycle of diet-lose-gain-diet. I am enlisting here some tips that will help you to lose weight, without losing health and keep it away too. These diet tips have stood the test of time, unlike fad diets. Any diet that has a name, and asks you to omit any major food group completely is a fad diet.

j84jved

Some tips that will help you to lose weight, without losing health
Photo Credit: iStock


Here we go:

  •  Never skip meals. Stay away from starvation diets and fad diets.
  •  Eat your first meal within half an hour of waking up and eat every 2-2.5 hours.
  • All meals should be balanced and wholesome and include all food groups.
  •  Cut out refined cereals; eat complex carbohydrates like whole wheat, millets, whole pulses etc., which are nutrient dense and fiber rich.
  •  Cut out refined sugar; also look for hidden sugars on food labels (like high fructose corn syrup, invert syrup, maltose, dextrose, cane solids etc)
grn0jnf8

Cut out refined sugar
Photo Credit: iStock

  •  Avoid excess salt; no salt on the table please.
  •  Avoid processed and packaged foods, they are a concoction of refined grains, vegetable oils, trans-fat, salt, sugar, hidden sugars, and chemicals like preservatives, artificial sweeteners, colors, flavor enhancers et al.
  •  Include healthy fats like desi ghee, nuts, seeds, coconut, and mustard oil in moderation in your diet.
  •  Hydrate yourself well; avoid colas, juices, canned drinks.
  •  Consume seasonal and local fruits and vegetables. The more colorful your plate, the better it is. No need to burn your pocket on expensive imported fruits please!
e8rh7qj

Consume seasonal and local fruits and vegetables.
Photo Credit: iStock

  •  Learn to identify fullness signals and never cross overeating threshold. Portion control is your biggest tool in your weight loss journey.
  •  Exercise and rest is non-negotiable. A minimum of 150 minutes a week is recommended. Plan a well-balanced workout schedule with the help of a professional.
  •  Stress management is a life-saving skill we all need to learn. Stress and sleep deprivation negate all your weight-loss efforts.
  • You must get regular investigations done to check for any medical condition, hormonal imbalances and nutrient deficiencies.

Follow these guidelines to lose weight without losing health !!!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

