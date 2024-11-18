Did You Know Adding Ghee To Your Diet Can Support Fat Loss?
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal mentions why you should consume ghee for fat loss.
Gheeis packedwith butyric acid, a fatty acid that fosters the growth of beneficial gut bacteria
Excess body fat has become a growing concern for many. It can lead to serious health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis and sleep apnea. Beyond physical health, it can also impact mental well-being, causing low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia, fatigue and skin issues like acne and stretch marks. It may even contribute to infertility and, in some cases, reduced life expectancy. If you are looking to manage your body fat effectively, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal's latest Instagram video might interest you. She shares insights on the surprising role of ghee in supporting a healthy fat-loss journey.
In the video, the nutritionist says, “What if I tell you the best way to lose fat is by having fat? Believe me, good fats are the best way to lose weight. My choice of fat is ghee. It is a powerhouse of nutrients. Let's dive deep into its top benefits.”
As per Nmami Agarwal, here's how ghee supports fat reduction:
1. Boosts Metabolism: Ghee is rich in Medium-Chain Triglycerides, known as MCTs, which are easily absorbed by the body for energy. They boost metabolism, making it easier for your body to burn fat for energy.
2. Improves Digestion: Ghee is rich in butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid known for improving digestion and gut health – two important factors for weight management.
3. Reduces Cravings: Ghee also keeps you fuller for longer, reducing cravings and helping you feel satisfied.
The nutritionist further mentions, “So, next time you are looking for a healthy fat, reach for a spoonful of ghee.”
Many people also add ghee to their coffee. Here is why you should also do it:
1. Boosts Immunity: Incorporating ghee into your coffee introduces essential nutrients like vitamins A and E, which play a crucial role in strengthening the immune system and helping the body defend against infections and diseases.
2. Supports Healthy Digestion: Ghee is packed with butyric acid, a fatty acid that fosters the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, improving digestion. It can help reduce bloating, ease indigestion and provide relief from other digestive discomforts.
3. Improves Cognitive Function: The nourishing saturated fats in ghee contribute to better brain health, enhancing focus, memory, and mental clarity. Drinking coffee with ghee can support sharper cognitive function and improved concentration.
4. Boosts Energy Levels: Ghee contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are rapidly metabolised by the body for a quick energy boost. Adding ghee to your coffee can provide sustained energy and stamina throughout the day.
5. Supports Weight Management: The healthy fats in ghee can help curb hunger and promote feelings of fullness, making it easier to manage calorie intake. Adding ghee to coffee can support a more effective and balanced approach to weight control.
Now you know how ghee can help in fat loss and boost your health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
