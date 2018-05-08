Fertility Options For Men With Low Sperm Count
Low sperm count is one of the leading causes of infertility in men. It can be treated through surgery or by applying some basic home remedies.
Low sperm count can be tested through semen analysis
Low sperm count is one of the leading causes of infertility in men. Once you find out that it is because of a low sperm count which is causing infertility problems in people who are trying to get pregnant, it is important to check for the contributing factors that may be causing low sperm count. This will help in evaluating if you need reproductive techniques that can help in improving your sperm count. For testing what is contributing to low sperm count, a general physical exam of your genitals is done. The doctor also asks questions about your medical history and if there are any inherited health conditions, injuries or surgeries that maybe affecting your fertility.
Semen analysis
Sperm count is determined by examining semen under microscope to see how many sperms appear within squares on a grid pattern. At times, sperm count can also be found out with the help of computer. Your semen sample during intercourse by using a special condom might be collected. To get accurate results, several sperm analysis tests are done.
Testicles produce new sperms continuously, which take around 42 to 46 days for getting mature. A semen analysis done today will reflect your environment in the last 3 months.
It happens quite often that the reason for low sperm count is found to be incomplete collection of sperm sample. This is the reason why 2 or more semen samples are collected to check for consistency between 2 samples. Accuracy of sperm sample can also be ensured by making sure that the semen collects properly in the cup or condom. Doctors ask you to abstain from ejaculating for around a week before a semen sample is collected. A sample is collected after a week or 2 after the 1st sample. Use of lubricants for ejaculation of semen sample should be avoided.
What does low sperm count mean?
Usual density of sperm ranges from 15 million to 200 million sperms per mm of semen. A low sperm count is characterised by lower than 15 million sperm per mm, or less than 39 million sperm in total in each ejaculation.
The low your sperm count is, the less fertile you are. Some men have no sperm in their semen. This is known as azoospermia.
However, apart from having a low sperm count, there are a number of factors which can cause infertility. At times, a man with low sperm count can father a child and a man with sufficient sperm count cannot. Many factors contribute to infertility, including the movement of your sperm.
Lifestyle changes and home remedies
Some changes in your lifestyle can help in bringing an improvement in your sperm count. You can increase the frequency of sexual intercourse and make sure that you have sex at least 4 days before ovulation. These ways increase the chances of your partner getting pregnant. Ovulation occurs in the middle of menstrual cycle. Having sexual intercourse during ovulation ensures that sperm is present when conception is most possible.
Also, avoid use of lubricants as they can affect the movement of your sperm and its functioning. Opt for sperm safe lubricants as suggested by your doctor.
Low sperm count medical treatment
1. Surgery
Repairing an obstructed vas deferens can be done through a surgery. Any vasectomies done previously can be reversed through surgery. In cases where sperms are not present in the ejaculate, they can directly be retrieved from the testicles with the help of sperm retrieval techniques.
2. Treatments for sexual intercourse
You can work on your sex life by taking counselling and even medication. This can help in improving and help you get rid of erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation.
3. Assisted Reproductive Technology
These treatment involve obtaining sperm through either normal ejaculation, surgical extraction or from donor individuals. The choice is totally yours. After obtaining sperm, they are inserted into the female genital tract or used for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection.
4. Treating infections
Any infection in the reproductive tract can be the reason for low sperm count. Antibiotics can help in treating these infections. However, fertility cannot be assured in this case.
5. Hormonal treatment
Infertility can be caused because of hormonal imbalance in the body. Hormone replacement or medications can help in restoring balance and bringing an improvement in fertility.
