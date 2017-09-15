7 Foods To Boost Fertility In Men And Women
Fertility issues in men and women are majorly caused due to regular alcohol consumption, smoking and stress. For men they can lower sperm motility and in women it can affect her periods.
These foods are known to improve fertility in men and women
HIGHLIGHTS
- Infertility can be termed as modern day cancer
- Vitamin E prevents egg defects and improving overall egg health in women
- Asparagus nourishes ovum increases a womans chances of getting pregnant
Infertility can be termed as 'modern day cancer'. Apparently, it doesn't affect many. But the facts beg to differ. The truth about infertility is that this problem is caused in 20% of the cases due to a problem in men, 40-50% of the cases are due to a problem in women and 30-40% cases are when the problem lies with both. Yes, it is wondersome why this problem affects the current generation to such an extent. It is due to an unhealthy lifestyle and the biggest factor is the food that you eat.
1. Quinoa
A perfect fertility diet should surely include quinoa. This food is great for male fertility. The folate and vitamin B12 content of quinoa transfer blood to the male reproductive organs and hence improves sperm concentration.
2. Broccoli
One of the most important fertility food, broccoli is that green plant which packed with nutrients. Calcium and vitamin K is important to improve bone health and osteoporosis. Broccoli works in improving male fertility.
3. Almonds
Vitamin E in almonds is what women need for boosting fertility. It prevents egg defects and improving overall egg health. It is proved to be effective in reducing chances of miscarriage and birth defects. Also, it is known to increase the luteal cycle. This is the latter phase of menstrual cycle.
4. Eggs
It is one of the best foods known for improving fertility in women. The many vitamins in eggs are important for overall health like protecting bones and hair and nails. The vitamin D in eggs involve with genes to create oestrogen. This is the female sex hormone which is important for sexual and reproductive development.
5. Tofu
Infertility in women can be due to lack of iron. Iron deficiency leads to lack of ovulation and poor egg health. This makes it difficult for females to conceive. Lack of ovulation means that oocyte not being released during the menstrual cycle which is the biggest reason for infertility in women. Tofu is a very rich source of iron and all other vitamins which protect women against various cancers and osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases.
6. Red capsicum
An ideal fertility diet for men should include red capsicums. The many nutrients in this vegetable are known to boost fertility in men. Vitamin C in red capsicum promotes healthy sperm production. It is also known to improve sperm count and motility.
7. Asparagus
Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin A, magnesium and many other nutrients in asparagus are known to improve female fertility. It nourishes the ovum and increases a woman's chances of getting pregnant. Consumption of the same lowers risks of miscarriages and birth defects in the baby.