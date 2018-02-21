ASK OUR EXPERTS

Sexual Health

7 Reasons For Secondary Infertility In Men Every Couple Must Know About

Ever heard of secondary infertility? Here's how it could affect you.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 21, 2018 04:43 IST
3-Min Read
7 Reasons For Secondary Infertility In Men Every Couple Must Know About

20% of the secondary infertility in men cases is due to Varicocele

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 20% of the secondary infertility in men cases is due to Varicocele
  2. Trauma to the reproductive organs could increase the risk of infertility
  3. Obesity and type 2 diabetes are known as the major causes of infertility

Have you been planning your second baby for quite some time now? Are you failing to achieve what you wish to? We understand the level of curiosity you could be dealing with as to why you are unable to conceive even after you have successfully had a baby once. Well, what you are going through could be secondary infertility. This condition refers to healthy men who were successful in impregnating their partners in the first attempt but failed to do so the second time. Curious, aren't you? Well there are a number of reasons responsible for this.

infertility in men

Photo Credit: iStock

Here's a list of 7 reasons for secondary infertility in men. Take a look.

1. Varicocele

20% of the secondary infertility in men cases is due to this condition. Due to distended veins, an abnormal swelling in the scrotum takes place. This increases the temperature of the testicles. As a result, the sperms either die or the sperm count lowers leading to infertility.

2. Trauma to the reproductive organs

Any form of trauma to the reproductive organs could increase the risk of secondary infertility. A genitourinary surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy for prostate cancer or any form of injuries due to benign tumours could lower your sperm count.

3. Sedentary lifestyle

Tobacco, marijuana, drugs or alcohol, none is good for your health. It is simply a curse to a man's fertility. Even if you were lucky enough to have a baby once despite these unhealthy habits, you may not necessarily be lucky enough the next time. These vices could backfire and affect you with secondary infertility.

4. Blood disorders

If you are dealing with blood disorders like thalassemia and hemochromatosis where the iron levels in blood are so high that they can damage the organs, conception should not be your primary focus. These conditions can causes significant harm to your reproductive organs as well and may lead to secondary infertility in some cases. 

5. Environmental factors

Unhealthy diet or habits are not the only reasons to blame for secondary infertility. Environmental factors could also be responsible for it. Using lead-ridden products, or chemicals and pesticides in any form could increase your risk of secondary infertility.

6. Stress

Stress affects you in a number of ways. It makes your age clock tick faster and even harms your fertility. After your first baby, you can be under the pressure of looking after your child in every possible way. This could increase the level of stress you are dealing with and eventually backfire on your health. It could increase your risk of secondary infertility.

7. Other health issues

Obesity and type 2 diabetes are recognized as the major causes of infertility. These are known to hinder chances of conception in both men and women. And with age, they further reduce your chances of having a second baby.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

Trending

