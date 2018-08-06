Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge: Abdominal Curl Ups And Their Benefits
Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge is all over the internet. Day 5 of Bikini Body Challenge is dedicated to abdominal curl ups.
Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge is all over the internet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yasmin Karachiwala introduced the Bikini Body Challenge
- The fifth day of this challenge is dedicated to abdominal curl ups
- Abdominal curls are also known as crunches or sit-ups
Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge is all over the internet and it's just day 5! In such a short period, this fitness challenge has taken the internet by storm. It is a simple fitness challenge where women need to dedicate only one minute in a day to one exercise for 30 days. 3 to 5 reps of each exercise for 30 days and the ultimate goal is the perfect bikini body. Its day 5 and Yasmin Karachiwala recommends abdominal curl ups on this day. The celebrity trainer recommends 3 different types of abdominal curl ups namely:
1. Basic curl
2. Assisted curls: Place a towel below your neck to give your neck support. This is beneficial for those who experience neck pain while practicing abdominal curl ups.
3. Curls over ball: Place an ball under your lower ribs to allow better motion.
3 sets should be practiced; one minute for each set. Yasmin Karachiwala also gives a demonstration for both exercises.
Challenge starts tomorrow #Repost @yasminbodyimage Would you like to get a Bikini Body in 30 days? NEW Month! New Challenge!! Slipping/gliding/hopping/plunging/breaking into the month of August with a #1minbikinibodychallenge.Whether it's summer, monsoon or winter, every girl/woman wants to get a Bikini Body!! Follow our 1 min challenge to get that amazing bikini body you have been dreaming of!! After all summer is still starting somewhere in the world!! Join us to get bikini ready by following the chart above. Do each exercise continuously for a minute for 3-5 sets. Make sure to: 1. follow and tag @yasminbodyimage and @yasminkarachiwala in your photos and videos 2. add the hashtag #1minbikinibodychallenge in order for us to be able to see your posts and repost the ones that catch our eye Our #MasterInstructor #YasminKarachiwala will check out each post personally.Make sure you post all 30 days coz you never know what you might get at the end of it!! #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #CelebrityTrainer #YasminsBodyImage #FitnessGoals #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesChangesLives
What are abdominal curl ups?
Abdominal curls are also known as crunches or sit-ups. For this you need to lie down on a mat facing towards the ceiling. Abdominal curl ups are meant for training your abs. However, they should not be the only way you work on your abs. While abdominal curls are simple, you can try some modifications to make it more difficult.
How to do a basic abdominal curl up?
1. Lie down on your back, bent your knees to a 90-degree angle and keep your feet flat on the ground.
2. Place your hands behind your head.
3. Now slowly lift your upper body, head, neck and shoulders off from the ground, do not lift higher.
4. Hold on to this pose then slowly lower your body to the mat.
Day 5 Abdominal Curl – Do any one of the following for 3 sets of 1 min each or each for 1 min. 1. Basic Curl 2. Assisted Curl – using a Towel to support your neck (a great modification for those of you who experience neck pain while doing Ab Curl) 3. Curl over Ball – place an overball under your lower ribs to give you more range of motion Even though we’re calling this the #1minbikinibodychallenge, the goal by the end of the month is to make you your fittest best! Our motto at #YasminsBodyImage is ‘Be fit, because you deserve it!’ and in keeping with that we’re going to make sure you are the best version of yourself by the end of August!Would you like to get a Bikini Body and get your fittest best in 30 days? Join us to get bikini ready by following the chart above. Do each exercise continuously for a minute for 3-5 sets. Make sure to: 1. follow and tag @yasminbodyimage and @yasminkarachiwala in your photos and videos 2. add the hashtag #1minbikinibodychallenge in order for us to be able to see your posts and repost the ones that catch our eye Our #MasterInstructor #YasminKarachiwala will check out each post personally.Make sure you post all 30 days coz you never know what you might get at the end of it!! #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #CelebrityTrainer #YasminsBodyImage #FitnessGoals #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesChangesLives #ReebokIndia
So now that you know how this exercise is to be performed, let's take a look at the benefits of abdominal curl ups.
1. Better than full sit-ups
You might feel that full-sit ups are more beneficial than abdominal curl ups but that's not true. The small range of motion of this exercise strengthens your core without putting too much pressure on your back. In order to activate and strengthen the rectus abdominis, 30 to 45 degree lift is ideal. Lifting more than that can put pressure on the flexor muscles of your body.
2. Builds endurance
The muscles of your abdomen and abs define your ability to lift heavy objects, twist and rotate effectively. Abdominal curl ups help you build endurance in the abdominal muscles. Practicing it even for one day can help you improve abdominal strength, even if you had no history of abdominal training.
3. Builds abs muscles
Abdominal curl ups are one of the exercises you need to practice to build the perfect 6 pack abs. But it is not the only way to do so; you need to accompany it with other workouts as well. Nevertheless, this exercise helps you build abdominal muscles.
So ladies, what are you waiting for, join Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body challenge now!
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.