Celebrate Festive Season With Yasmin Karachiwalas Guilt-Free Kaju Katli Cheesecake
Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has crafted a Kaju Katli Cheesecake that’s creamy, nutty and free from refined sugar
"No refined sugar or processed ingredients, just pure goodness!" says nutritionist
Diwali isn't just the Festival of Lights, it's also the season of sweets! This festive time is incomplete without indulging in traditional treats that bring joy to every celebration. But as much as we love the classics, many of us are looking for ways to enjoy the sweetness of Diwali without going overboard on sugar. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has crafted the perfect solution: a kaju katli cheesecake that's creamy, nutty and free from refined sugar. This healthy twist on a festive favourite combines the richness of kaju katli with the indulgence of cheesecake, using only wholesome ingredients to keep you feeling light and energised. Let's dive into this easy, guilt-free treat and make Diwali extra delightful!
In her latest video posted to Instagram, Yasmin Karachiwala lists the ingredients as follows:
Crust
-
1 cup walnuts
-
1 cup almond or cashew flour
-
4-5 soft, pitted dates
-
1 tbsp coconut oil
-
1 tsp cardamom powder
Process
Blend the walnuts, almond (or cashew) flour, dates, coconut oil and cardamom powder in a food processor until you achieve a coarse mixture. Press it evenly into the base of a 6-inch springform pan, creating the perfect crunchy foundation for your cheesecake. Set aside.
Filling
-
2 cups raw cashews (soaked overnight)
-
¾ cup coconut milk
-
¼ cup coconut oil
-
½ cup honey
-
1 tbsp lemon juice
-
1 tsp cardamom powder
-
1 tsp rose essence
-
A pinch of saffron soaked in 1 tbsp coconut milk
Process
Drain the soaked cashews and blend all filling ingredients in a high-speed blender. Continue blending until the mixture becomes smooth, creamy and velvety. Pour this luscious filling over the prepared crust. Refrigerate overnight to allow the cheesecake to set and the flavours to meld beautifully.
The fitness instructor advises to “garnish with pistachios and rose petals for a festive touch.”
“This Diwali, indulge guilt-free with this creamy, nutty, and aromatic cheesecake made with wholesome ingredients,” Yasmin Karachiwala writes in her caption. “No refined sugar or processed ingredients, just pure goodness!” she adds.
