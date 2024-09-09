Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shares A Guilt-Free Modak Recipe
Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shares a healthy recipe for modaks
This modak recipe is healthy and easy-to-make
Every year during Ganpati celebrations, we look forward to enjoying modaks, the sweet stuffed dumplings offered to Lord Ganesha as prasad. However, their high sugar content can be a concern for those on strict diet plans. But don't worry. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a healthy, guilt-free recipe for modaks in an Instagram post. “Ganpati Bappa's favourite treat, straight from my kitchen to yours! Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a sweet yet healthy twist! Modaks made with love and goodness,” reads the text attached to the video.
In the video, Yasmin Karachiwala can be heard saying, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, we all eat modaks on the day of Ganpati. So this time, I am giving you the recipe for healthy modaks that are very easy to make and very tasty.”
According to the fitness instructor, these are five ingredients you require to make modaks:
- 1 cup of Dry Roasted Nuts (Almonds, Cashews and Pistachios)
- 2 cups dates (deseeded and cut into small pieces)
- 2 tablespoons desiccated coconut
- ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
- ½ teaspoon of Nutmeg Powder
- Few hazelnuts
Here's a step-by-step recipe for healthy modaks:
- Dry roast the nuts in a pan.
- Cool and grind them into bit sizes. Make sure not to make the powder.
- Add dates paste, desiccated coconut, elaichi powder and nutmeg powder into it, and mix it all together.
- Now grease the moulds with some ghee and add the mixture to it.
- Freeze it for 2 hours. Your healthy, tasty and guilt-free modaks are ready.
Try this recipe for guilt-free modaks today.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
