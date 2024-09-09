Home »  Living Healthy »  Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shares A Guilt-Free Modak Recipe

Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shares A Guilt-Free Modak Recipe

Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shares a healthy recipe for modaks 
  By: Manya Singh    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Sep 9, 2024 01:42 IST
4-Min Read
Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shares A Guilt-Free Modak Recipe

This modak recipe is healthy and easy-to-make

Every year during Ganpati celebrations, we look forward to enjoying modaks, the sweet stuffed dumplings offered to Lord Ganesha as prasad. However, their high sugar content can be a concern for those on strict diet plans. But don't worry. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a healthy, guilt-free recipe for modaks in an Instagram post. “Ganpati Bappa's favourite treat, straight from my kitchen to yours! Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a sweet yet healthy twist! Modaks made with love and goodness,” reads the text attached to the video.

In the video, Yasmin Karachiwala can be heard saying, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, we all eat modaks on the day of Ganpati. So this time, I am giving you the recipe for healthy modaks that are very easy to make and very tasty.” 

According to the fitness instructor, these are five ingredients you require to make modaks: 



RELATED STORIES
related

Ganesh Chaturthi: How To Make Healthy Modaks At Home? Health Benefits Of Them

This Ganesh Chaturthi, make healthy modaks and enjoy eating them guilt-free and stay fit.

related

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 7 Diabetic-Friendly Desserts You Can Relish This Festive Season

Diabetes-Friendly Dessert: Don't worry, we have handpicked a bunch of sugar-free desserts only for you. These will not only allow you to enjoy the celebrations but will also keep the sugar levels in check.

  • 1 cup of Dry Roasted Nuts (Almonds, Cashews and Pistachios)
  • 2 cups dates (deseeded and cut into small pieces)
  • 2 tablespoons desiccated coconut
  • ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
  • ½ teaspoon of Nutmeg Powder
  • Few hazelnuts

Here's a step-by-step recipe for healthy modaks:



  • Dry roast the nuts in a pan.
  • Cool and grind them into bit sizes. Make sure not to make the powder.
  • Add dates paste, desiccated coconut, elaichi powder and nutmeg powder into it, and mix it all together.
  • Now grease the moulds with some ghee and add the mixture to it.
  • Freeze it for 2 hours. Your healthy, tasty and guilt-free modaks are ready.

Try this recipe for guilt-free modaks today.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases