Have You Checked Out Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge? Try It Now!
Through a recent Instagram post, Yasmin Karachiwala launched the Bikini Body Challenge. Under this challenge, women need to spare only one minute in a day and dedicate it to one exercise, 3-5 reps at a time.
Yasmin Karachiwala is a celebrity fitness trainer
Who doesn't want a perfect Bikini body! It is basically that body structure which will allow you to pull off any outfit with utmost grace. But is it easy to get the perfect bikini body? It might require a great deal of diet control and rigorous workouts. It could hours a day and can go on for months. If you had been living in this presumption that getting a bikini body is a herculean task, relax. It might not be as difficult as it has been projected to be so far. Instead, it might be simple task. What if we told you that in order to get the perfect bikini body, you need to spare just one minute for 30 days? Well, it's quite possible to do so, all thanks to celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala! Through a recent Instagram post, the trainer launched a one minute challenge for getting the perfect bikini body you had been hoping for.
Also read: Know Which Exercise Best Suits Your Age From Celeb Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala
Under Yasmin Karachiwala's one minute challenge, women need to spare only one minute in a day and dedicate it to one exercise, 3-5 reps at a time. Yes, it's that simple! The trainer has released a complete chart for the month of August, each day assigned to one particular exercise. These exercises target all parts of your body, just what you need in order to get the perfect bikini body.
Yasmin Karachiwala shared this chart on the 1st August and it has exercises mentioned for the rest 30 days of the month. So without much delay, let's check out the many exercises mentioned in Yasmin Karachiwala's Bikini Body Challenge!
Challenge starts tomorrow #Repost @yasminbodyimage Would you like to get a Bikini Body in 30 days? NEW Month! New Challenge!! Slipping/gliding/hopping/plunging/breaking into the month of August with a #1minbikinibodychallenge. Whether it's summer, monsoon or winter, every girl/woman wants to get a Bikini Body!! Follow our 1 min challenge to get that amazing bikini body you have been dreaming of!! After all summer is still starting somewhere in the world!! Join us to get bikini ready by following the chart above. Do each exercise continuously for a minute for 3-5 sets. Make sure to: 1. follow and tag @yasminbodyimage and @yasminkarachiwala in your photos and videos 2. add the hashtag #1minbikinibodychallenge in order for us to be able to see your posts and repost the ones that catch our eye Our #MasterInstructor #YasminKarachiwala will check out each post personally. Make sure you post all 30 days coz you never know what you might get at the end of it!! #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #CelebrityTrainer #YasminsBodyImage #FitnessGoals #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesChangesLives
Starting from August 2, Yasmin recommends the following exercises under the Bikini Body Challenge:
1. Squats
- Regular
- Parallel
- Wide
2. Planks hover on forearms
3. Push-ups on knee
4. On the fourth day (5th August), practice 1, 2 and 3 together
5. Abdominal curls
6. Stationary lunges
7. Tricep dips on a mat
8. Squats and side lifts
9. Full on palm planks
10. Incline push-ups
11. On the 11th day, (12th August), practice all exercises together, from 1 to 10
12. Criss-cross obliques
13. Back and forward lunges
14. Triceps: dips on a chair
15. Single leg squats
16. Suicide push plank
17. Push-ups on feet
18. On the 18th day (19th August), practice all exercises from 1 to 17
19. Abdominals: Reverse curl
20. Curtsy lunge
21. Triceps: dips and hip lifts
22. Squat: squat and jump
23. Plank with Alt T
24. Decline push-ups
25. On the 25th day (26 August), repeat all exercises, from 1 to 24
26. Abdominals
27. Lunges
28. Triceps
29. Squats (learn the do's and don'ts of squats here)
30. Planks
Getting a bikini body just couldn't get easier! Take the Bikini Body Challenge by Yasmin Karachiwala now!
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.