Worried About Your Fitness Goals? This Home Workout Routine Is For You
The celebrity fitness trainer is sharing videos on small equipment workouts this month. Here's one of these you can try at home.
Home workouts: Exercise at home to stay fit
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can perform simple exercises at home
- There are several no equipment workouts you can try at home
- Try this exercise routine and stay fit
Many of us had a fitness goal in mind at the start of the year and are now finding ways to fulfil those. Due to the pandemic, there is no access to the gym. But not having the gym at your disposal need not stop you from working out and staying fit, said celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala. To make workouts at home easier on the body and wallet, the trainer has been posting a series of videos on Instagram that revolve around small equipment. The latest in the series are exercises that can be done with the medicine ball.
Home workout: Try these simple exercises
Explaining that the ball is easily available online and is effective, she wrote on Saturday, "This month, I'm focusing on small equipment workouts that can be done easily anywhere... Today, we're using the medicine ball. You can use 2-5 kgs med ball to add some spice to your workout."
Yasmin also listed out a bunch of exercises that one can perform as a routine or a set using the medicine ball. Here's what the Full-body Circuit workout looks like:
1. Lateral Woodshop - 15 reps each
2. Side to Side Slams - 15 reps each
3. Single Leg Deadlift - 15 reps each
4. Rolling Pushup - 5 reps each
5. Russian Twist - 15 reps each
The fitness expert demonstrated the 5 exercises that she had listed. Take a look.
Yasmin, recently, shared exercises that people with Pulmonary Heart Disease can perform. In her post, she explained that the right kind of workout can make one feel stronger, both mentally and physically. She wrote, "When you are physically active, your heart and lungs work harder to supply the additional oxygen your muscles demand. Just like regular exercise makes your muscles stronger, it also makes your lungs and heart stronger. As your physical fitness improves, your body becomes more efficient at getting oxygen into the bloodstream and transporting it to the working muscles."
Stick to your fitness routine with these exercises when at home.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
