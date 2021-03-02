ASK OUR EXPERTS

Postpartum Weight Loss: Kayla Itsines Shares A Follow-Along Workout To Begin With

Postpartum weight loss: Kayla Itsines shared a no-equipment workout for women who are returning to fitness after having a baby. It is a follow along workout where guides how each exercise is to be done.
4-Min Read
Postpartum weight loss: Do not forget to check with your healthcare provider first

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is important to give your body the time for recovery after delivery
  2. Do not rush into losing weight immediately after pregnancy
  3. Check with your doctor if it is safe for you to get back to fitness

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently announced the arrival of their second baby boy. This article is for all the ladies who are getting back to fitness after having a baby. Know that there is no rush and you need to give your body the time to recover after delivery. Fitness trainer and Sweat co-founder Kayla Itsines recently shared a follow-along post-pregnancy workout on Instagram. "Ladies, if you are returning to fitness after having a baby, this one's for you. I know that it can be really daunting to start exercising after giving birth, so I wanted to create a workout that you could follow along with me," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Post-pregnancy workout that you can do at home


Newsbeep

Itsines guides through each exercise in this post-pregnancy workout. This means that you can do the exercise as she instructs. Yes, it will be like virtually working out with a trainer, at the comfort of your home.

"This is an 8-minute workout, and I will guide you through the entire thing. So, if you have spoken to your healthcare professional and you have been cleared to train, give this workout a try," says Itsines.

Also read: Pregnancy Foods: 3 Superfoods That Pregnant Women Must Eat Daily

Here are the exercises included in this workout:

  • Glute Stretch - 60 sec (30 per side)
  • Cat Cow - 60 sec
  • Four Point Arm & Leg Extension - 30 sec
  • Push-Up (All Fours) - 30 sec
  • Glute Bridge - 30 sec
  • Side Plank - 60 sec (30 per side)
  • Close Squat - 30 sec
  • (Rest - 30 sec)

Listen to the video carefully when you are doing this workout. Perform them slowly and do not miss out on the correct form of exercise. Rest for 30 seconds after each exercise. If you have been looking to begin with an exercise routine after delivery to shed some postpartum weight, this workout can be quite helpful.

Also read: Dealing With Post-Pregnancy Hair Loss? Follow These Diet Tips By Nutritionist

Do not forget to check with your health care provider before beginning with an exercise routine. Depending on your delivery and complications (if any) s/he will guide you as to what is the right time begin working out regularly.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

