Workout Tips: Try This 15-Minute HIIT Workout From Celebrity Fitness Trainer To Save The Day
Workout tips: This HIIT workout can be done with just a pair of dumbbells. It is high in intensity and can challenge you. Try it now. Video shared below.
Workout tips: This HIIT workout targets full body
HIGHLIGHTS
- This HIIT workout is ideal when you are short of time to workout
- It can be completed quickly
- It is effective and can challenge you physically
Looking for a short and quick workout to do in the evening today? Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has got you covered. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she shared a 15-minute dumbbell high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that you can do at home as well. All you need to complete this workout is a pair of dumbbells and a mat. If you don't have dumbbells, you can use water bottles or milk cartons as weights to do this workout.
Dumbbell-only HIIT workout you can do at home
HIIT workouts are short-duration workouts including high intensity exercises. It involves short bursts of intense exercises with low-intensity recovery periods. For people who fall short of time to dedicate one complete hour (or more) to workout, HIIT can be ideal. They can help you lose weight and achieve other goals like getting stronger, fitter, with better stamina. Depending on the kind of workouts you choose, HIIT workouts can help with muscle build-up as well.
In her Insta post, Karachiwala shares five exercises as part of the HIIT workout. All of the exercises need to be done for 45 seconds each, with 15 seconds of active rest in between. So in between the exercises, you can do on the spot walking to catch your breath.
A modified version of each exercise has been shared in each video. If you find the exercise too challenging and need to scale it down, do the modified version of the exercises.
- Squat + Overhead Press ( 5 kgs ); Modified: Squat + Overhead Press with Waterbells
- Alternate Curtsy + Hammer Curls (5 kgs); Modifed: Reverse Lunge + Hammer Curls with Waterbells
- Squat Thrust with Overhead Lateral Circles (2.5 kgs ); Modified: Squat Thrust + Overhead Lateral Circles
- Seated Figure 8 ( 2.5 kgs ); Modified: Bicycle Figure 8
- Dumbbell Push-Up to T ( 2.5 kgs ); Modified: Dumbbell Push-Up to T with Waterbells
The workout can challenge your stamina and make for an effective HIIT workout. Set a timer for 15 minutes and see how many rounds you can do. Aim for 3 rounds at least.
(Yasmin Karachiwala is a Balanced Body Master Pilates Instructor, Yasmin's Body Image)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
