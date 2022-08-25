World Water Week 2022: Date, Theme, And Significance
This year, the theme is Seeing the Unseen: The Value of Water.
World Water Week 2022: Water is a necessity and we must preserve it
World Water Week is an annual conference held in the last week of August. It is aimed at highlighting the greatest water-related challenges like climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and poverty faced by our planet and developing solutions to overcome them. This year, the event will be held from August 23 to September 1.
World Water Week is organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI). The event witnesses the participation of people from diverse professional backgrounds including city planners, activists, business leaders, and researchers who come together to offer new ideas and solutions to tackle water-related issues.
Date
It was first marked in the year 1991. It was initially part of a public water festival organised in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. Since then, the week is being marked annually to discuss global water issues. The institute also presents the prestigious Stockholm Water Prize during the week. This year, the award will be given on August 31.
World Water Week 2022 will be held in a hybrid format. Events will be held online from August 23 to August 25 while offline events will be organised from August 28 to September 1 at Norra Latin, Stockholm.
World Water Week 2022 Theme
This year, the theme for World Water Week is Seeing the Unseen: The Value of Water. It has been chosen to view water in new and fascinating ways and focus on its value from different perspectives. Discussions at the World Water Week 2022 would be weaved around this theme where experts would talk about human rights, pricing of water, and indigenous knowledge, among other topics.
Significance
Many of the world's greatest problems are directly or indirectly linked to water. Be it food security, agriculture, health or technology, biodiversity, and climate crisis, water plays a significant role in these issues. The World Water Week invites UN experts, leading scientists, and local community groups to address water-related problems and inspire efforts to solve them.
