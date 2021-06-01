ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  World Milk Day 2021: Milk Can Offer You These Many Nutrients Other Than Calcium

World Milk Day 2021: Milk Can Offer You These Many Nutrients Other Than Calcium

On the occasion of World Milk Day 2021, here's a list of important nutrients milk can offer to your body other than calcium.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 1, 2021 02:47 IST
2-Min Read
World Milk Day 2021: Milk Can Offer You These Many Nutrients Other Than Calcium

World Milk Day 2021: Milk is a good source of calcium, protein and vitamin b12

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. World Milk Day is observed on 1 June
  2. Milk can offer good amount of calcium and other essential nutrients
  3. You can add milk to different foods and drinks

World Milk Day, observed on June 1 tries to highlight the importance of milk as a global food and celebrates the dairy sector. Milk is widely consumed in India. Since childhood, the importance of drinking milk is stressed enough for the better development of bones and teeth. Milk and other dairy products are popular sources of calcium which is responsible for the formation and maintenance of bones. Not many are aware of the other benefits that this nutritious drink can offer to your body. On the occasion of World Milk Day 2021, here's a list of important nutrients milk can offer to your body other than calcium.

World Milk Day 2021: Important nutrients milk can offer to your body

1. Protein


Drinking milk can offer you good quality proteins. These are essential for the body to function and assist in the formation and repair of tissues. As per studies, drinking milk is also linked with a lower risk of age-related muscle loss.

2. Fats

Your body requires fat in some quantities. Whole milk contains fat. Those trying to lose weight often choose fat-free milk and other dairy options.

3. Vitamin B 12

Vitamin B12 is generally found in animal-based food sources. Vitamin B12 plays an important role in improving your mental health. It also reduces the risk of macular degeneration. Vegetarian can add milk to diet for better intake of vitamin B12.

tn8sj82g

Milk Day 2021: Milk is a source of vegetarian vitamin B12
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Potassium

Dairy products including milk can offer you a good amount of potassium. This micronutrient plays a role in improving heart health and lowers blood pressure.

So not just calcium, you can enjoy these many nutrients by drinking milk regularly.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

