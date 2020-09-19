Turmeric Milk: 8 Health Benefits Confirmed By Our Expert
Turmeric milk: From its anti-inflammatory to antiseptic and healing properties, here are all the reasons why you should be having turmeric milk every day.
Drink turmeric milk at night to sleep well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking turmeric milk can boost immunity
- It can improve body's ability to fight infections and diseases
- Turmeric milk works best when consumed before bedtime
The very popular turmeric milk these days is a blessing in disguise. Adding turmeric powder to the milk yields golden milk and has immense number of benefits attached. During the pandemic times, it gained extra popularity and is said to increase the immunity and gives protection. Many popular brands have also jumped in with their new market launches and have launched bottled variants just like chocolate and strawberry ones exist in the markets, the dry mixes, flavors in latte, add-ons in tea, coffee and in form of dry tablets too.
Turmeric milk: Understanding the many ways it helps our body
1. Increase immunity: It has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties, hence is always advised to be taken in season of flu, cold, cough
2. Turmeric milk has forever been most popular for its anti-inflammatory effects; in turn it helps in easing the heart condition, arthritis etc.
3. If we encounter any kind of wounds, this is the first thing our elders will ask us to have; it is because of its healing properties and as it effects against cell damage.
4. Improves brain functioning, memory and helps in having good sleep: There are various studies which state that turmeric have effect on brain function and improvise on that, drinking warm turmeric milk at night helps those who face sleeping troubles.
5. Maintains hormonal balance: In females it aids regular periods and can cure acne. Application of turmeric directly on the skin also yields good results. The haldi ceremony performed as a ritual in Indian wedding signify the same thing.
6. Regulates blood sugar level: Different studies have shown that it helps in regulating blood sugar levels of different patients of Type 2 Diabetes and also reduce risk of cancer.
7. Helps in digestion: It also helps in regulating acid balance in the body hence reducing acidity etc. Though too much can cause irritation etc. so a pinch of haldi added on the milk can give beautiful benefits.
8. Antioxidant properties: Turmeric Milk has antioxidant properties which have several benefits to the body
For added benefits, you can add following to turmeric milk and have additional benefits:
- Cinnamon
- Nutmeg
- Black pepper
- Ginger
- White pepper
(Vandita Jain is Delhi-based nutritionist and Diabetes educator)
