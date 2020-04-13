Cow Milk Vs Buffalo Milk: Which Is Richer In Protein And Calcium?
Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Do you prefer cow milk or buffalo milk? If you are on a weight loss diet, here's the one which is better for you.
Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Cow milk is lower in calories as compared to buffalo milk
- Cow milk contains less fat when compared to buffalo milk
- Buffalo milk has more nutrients and even calories per serving
- Cow milk is a better choice for weight watchers
Milk is a staple part of people's diets. Cow milk and buffalo milk are two types of milk that are commonly consumed by people in India. In this article, we are going to explore whether cow milk is better than buffalo milk or if it is the opposite of that. But before that, know that a dairy product like milk can provide you with a number of health benefits. This hydrating drink is an excellent source of calcium. It is also a vegetarian source of protein.
Daily intake of milk can provide you with Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, riboflavin, potassium, phosphorus, selenium and healthy fat. Regular intake of milk can be beneficial for the health of your bones.
Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Which one is better?
Some of you may have tried both cow milk and buffalo milk. They both taste nearly the same. However, there's a slight difference between the composition of the two varieties of milk. Cow milk is considered to be lighter as it has lesser as it has lesser fat content than buffalo milk.
One cup (240 ml) of whole cow's milk with 3.25% fat provides:
- Calories: 149
- Water: 88%
- Protein: 7.7 gms
- Carbs: 11.7 gms
- Lactose: 11 gms
- Fat: 8 gms
- Calcium: 21% of the daily value
Buffalo milk, according to healthline.com, has comparatively more nutrients and even calories per serving. Following is the nutrition profile of cup (240 ml) of buffalo milk:
- Calories: 237
- Water: 83%
- Protein: 9 gms
- Carbs: 12 gms
- Lactose: 13 gms
- Fat: 17 gms
- Calcium: 32% of the daily value
"Cow milk contains less fat when compared to buffalo milk. Because of high-fat content in buffalo milk, it is thicker when compared to cow milk which is high in water content (approx. 90%) making it of a thinner consistency and more hydrating," nutritionist Nmami Agarwal tells DoctorNDTV.
"Buffalo milk has 7 grams of fat per 100 ml while cow milk contains 4 grams of fat per 100 ml. Due to high peroxidase enzymes, buffalo milk can be preserved naturally for a longer period. When it comes to the amount of protein and calcium, buffalo milk ranks slightly higher but it also has more calories when compared to cow milk," she adds.
100 ml of buffalo milk provides 100 calories, while the same amount of cow milk provides 68-70 calories. "Cow milk is also rich in sulphur- an essential mineral to boost brain activity. The slight yellowish tinge of cow milk is due to the presence of beta carotene (precursor of Vitamin A) which is not present in buffalo milk," she explains.
If you are watching your calorie intake or are on a weight-loss diet, then cow milk is a better choice. Cow milk is also excellent for infants as it is easily digestible when compared to buffalo milk. The rich consistency of buffalo milk makes it a better choice for preparing paneer, kheer, or khoya.
"But, the thing to note is that milk composition has a dynamic nature, and the composition can vary with the stage of lactation, age, breed, nutrition, and health status of the cow/buffalo," Agarwal asserts.
As far as you are not lactose intolerant, consuming milk is a safe choice. Chose the type that you believe suits your body the best. Also, try to get access to milk from a nearby local dairy.
