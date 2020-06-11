Health Benefits Of Adding Cinnamon To Milk; Learn Method To Prepare This Drink
Cinnamon is a spice that is beneficial for various health conditions. Adding cinnamon to milk is great dose of calcium with the goodness of cinnamon. Read here to know the benefits of this drink and method to prepare this.
Cinnamon milk can be prepared at home in just a few minutes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cinnamon can help control symptoms of PCOD
- It is also good for diabetics
- Cinnamon milk can help you lose weight
Drinking milk is like a ritual at Indian households. It is commonly consumed for breakfast or as a bedtime drink. Drinking milk daily is also good for your health in several ways. It is a healthy habit that should be inculcated in kids since childhood. The benefits of milk are not just limited to a healthy dose of calcium. It is a source of good quality protein and other nutrients like vitamin B12, potassium, magnesium, thiamine, vitamin A and selenium. If consumed in the right quantity, milk can help in weight loss too by keeping you full for longer.
Drinking milk daily is a healthy habit that has been practiced since ages. Several variations have also been introduced to make this drink tastier and healthy. One of the commonly used methods is adding cinnamon to milk. Cinnamon is a spice with a strong aroma and taste. It is usually added to foods to enhance the taste of food. This spice is loaded with several medicinal properties. Adding this to milk can offer you some amazing health benefits that you cannot afford to miss.
Health benefits of cinnamon milk
A glass of warm milk can enhance sleep. Adding cinnamon to milk can also help you fight sleeplessness. This drink can release tension and leave a relaxing effect on your body resulting in a goodnight's sleep.
Also read: This Amazing Spice Can Boost Weight Loss, Beat Diabetes, PCOD, Heart Disease And Many More
Cinnamon milk can help in weight loss too. Cinnamon boosts metabolism and milk keeps you full for longer. These two make this drink a perfect combination for weight loss.
It is also good for cold and cough. Adding cinnamon to warm milk provides a good amount of antioxidants. You can get relief from symptoms of cold and cough with this drink. It can also help control chronic pain.
Cinnamon also contains anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. These properties make it good for oral health.
Also read: Diabetics, Add More Flavours To Diabetes Diet With These Amazing Spices Which Can Help In Controlling Blood Sugar Levels
Cinnamon is also good for diabetics. It can help in controlling blood sugar levels. This spice is also good for women with PCOD. It can help in controlling symptoms of the condition.
How to prepare cinnamon milk?
Also read: Turmeric Milk: Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Golden Milk; Method To Prepare It
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.