World Kidney Day 2020: Know The Early Signs Of Kidney Failure, Causes And Treatment Options
World Kidney Day: Did you know uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure can lead to kidney failure? Read here to know other causes of kidney failure and its early signs and symptoms.
World Kidney Day 2020: Kidney stones, if not treated, may lead to kidney failure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dialysis and kidney transplant are used for treating kidney failure
- Improper functioning of kidneys may lead to toxins build up in the body
- Kidney failure can be life threatening
World Kidney Day is observed on March 12 every year. It is a global campaign which is aimed at raising awareness on the importance of kidneys. On Kidney Day, efforts are made to increase awareness about ways to take care of your kidney health and prevent the likes of kidney stones, kidney failure and chronic kidney disease. Kidney failure is a result of kidneys losing the ability to filter waste from the blood. Exposure to environmental pollutants, chronic diseases, severe diseases and kidney trauma. Improper functioning of kidneys can result in an overload of toxins in the body. Eventually, it leads to kidney failure, which can be life-threatening.
World Kidney Day 2020: Signs and symptoms of kidney failure you must note
Loss of blood flow to the kidney can make increase risk of kidney failure. Heart attack, heart disease, scarring of liver, dehydration, an allergic reaction, a severe infection or a severe burn can result in loss of blood flow the kidneys. Also, high blood pressure and some anti-inflammatory medications may limit blood flow to the kidneys.
Following are other causes of kidney failure
- Kidney stones
- Uncontrolled diabetes
- Lupus
- Damage to nerves that control bladder
- Enlarged prostate
- Blood clots within urinary tract
- Drug and alcohol abuse
- Chemotherapy drugs
- Infection
- Overload of toxins from heave metals
Signs and symptoms of kidney failure
Decrease urine output and fluid retention which leads to swelling in limbs are a few of the early signs of kidney failure. Also, shortness of breath is considered to be a symptom of kidney failure.
- Reduced amount of urine
- Consistent nausea
- Drowsiness
- Fatigue
- Swelling in legs, ankle and feet (this is a result of fluid retention caused by kidneys being unable to eliminate liquid waste)
Kidney failure: What you need to know about treatment
Kidney failure treatment will depend on the cause of it. Dialysis and kidney transplant are the two treatment available for kidney failure.
As part of dialysis, your blood is filtered and purified. Machines perform the function of kidneys in this case. This treatment does not cure kidney failure but can extend your life if you go for regular treatment.
In case of kidney transplant, you don't need a dialysis. A donor usually has to wait for long before s/he gets a donor kidney that is compatible with the body. It is important to note that a transplant surgery may not be the right treatment option for everyone.
Kidney failure diet
If you have been diagnosed with kidney failure or are undergoing treatment for it, there are certain diet specifications that you need to follow. You need to reduce your sodium and potassium intake and limit it to nothing more than 2 gms in a day. Your phosphorus intake must also not be more than 1 gm per day. During the early stages of kidney disease, you need to cut down on protein consumption as well. Do follow your doctor's recommendations for diet in case of kidney failure.
This World Kidney Day, make efforts to increase awareness about kidney health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
