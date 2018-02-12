10 Habits That Can Severely Harm Your Kidneys
Kidney damage works in a way that the more number of poor habitsyou have, the worse it will get.
Exercising regularly is important for proper functioning of kidneys
HIGHLIGHTS
- Excessive intake of sodium can be harmful for kidneys
- Trying to hold it in when you want to pee can harm your kidneys
- Keep yourself hydrated to ensure proper functioning of kidneys
Kidney damage isn't something which happens in a day or two. It is quite a steady process in that way and occurs over a course of several years. Living a poor quality of lifestyle and the inability to manage conditions like diabetes can be harmful for our kidneys in the long run. Kidney damage works in a way that the more number of poor habits you have, the worse it will get. Not drinking enough water in a day, constantly holding yourself when you want to pee and not maintaining your blood pressure can be some of the contributing factors to your kidney damage.
Here are other factors which can possibly harm your kidneys:
1. Being deficient in vitamins and minerals
Research says that being deficient in Vitamin B6 and Vitamin D can increase risk of kidney damage and kidney stones. Another important mineral for the body is magnesium, which helps the body to get rid of excess of calcium. Excess calcium in the body can lead to the formation of kidney stones.
2. Not drinking enough water
It is extremely important to drink lots of water to regulate flow of fluids in the kidneys. Maintaining proper levels of hydration in the body makes kidneys flush out toxins. Drinking enough water has been listed as an essential requirement for optimum kidney health by the National Kidney Foundation.
3. Binge drinking
Kidneys perform the function of filtering harmful substances from the body, including alcohol. So, consuming too much alcohol can add a lot of pressure to your kidneys. Alcohol can also damage the body's renal system as well. Alcohol causes dehydration in the body, affecting the performance of several organs as well. Many liver diseases are caused because of excessive alcohol. This is in turn interrupts with blood flow in kidneys.
4. Trying to hold it in when you want to pee
If you don't pee when it is nature's call, the body tends to hold the toxins it was supposed to flush. If you do this too often, it can lead to kidney stones and other kinds of damage to kidneys.
5. Consuming too much salt
Too much sodium in your diet, be it in the form of salt in your cooking or through other hidden sources, can be a cause of worry, especially if you are prone to tendencies of high blood pressure. There are numerous snacks, canned and packaged and junk food, which contain sodium in concentrated quantities. Try and opt for fresh sources of food like fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts or other homemade snacks to keep your sodium intake under control.
6. Having too much protein
Consuming too much protein-rich food, especially red meat can damage to your kidneys. Toxins like nitrogen and ammonia are released by kidneys through a protein source. Consuming protein in excessive quantities makes kidneys to perform hyperfiltration and kidney damage.
7. Having sweets foods in excess
Indulging in your sweet tooth can be okay if you do it once in a while. Studies say that consuming too much fructose can increase levels of uric acid and even lead to cardiorenal diseases.
8. Not exercising regularly
Apart from maintaining body's fitness and health quotient, exercising is important to manage conditions like blood pressure as well. Exercising makes the body function in a proper and healthy manner.
9. Untimely consumption of medicines
Many people are very particular when it comes to consumption of medicines. However, they go wrong when they don't monitor their consumption of medicines in terms of their dosage and fixed duration. Medicines like acetaminophen, ibuprofen and aspirin are all harmful for kidneys if you take them regularly. Some antibiotics can also be harmful for your kidneys.
10. Not monitoring your blood pressure regularly
It is important to constantly keep monitoring your blood pressure since hypertension or high blood pressure can be one of the reasons for kidney damage.