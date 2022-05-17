ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Hypertension Day: Top 5 Tips To Keep Blood Pressure Levels Low

World Hypertension Day: Top 5 Tips To Keep Blood Pressure Levels Low

Hypertension is not only a major lifestyle disease but it is also a condition that most ailing people are unaware of. Hence, every year, May 17 is marked as World Hypertension Day to spread awareness about this health condition.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 17, 2022 05:28 IST
2-Min Read
World Hypertension Day: Diet plays a major role in maintaining blood pressure levels

If you suffer from high blood pressure, summer may be a crucial time for you to keep a check on your health. High blood pressure or hypertension is a common heart-related condition. People suffering from high BP must keep their blood pressure in check. The first step is to notice the symptoms, which include nosebleeds, headaches, breathlessness, etc. The second step is to follow a lifestyle and diet that can control blood pressure.

Hypertension is not only a major lifestyle disease but it is also a condition that most ailing people are unaware of. Hence, every year, May 17 is marked as World Hypertension Day to spread awareness about this health condition. According to WHO, only about 21 per cent of the people suffering from hypertension know how to control it. There are currently 1.28 billion persons aged between 30 and 79 who suffer from high blood pressure levels. However, 46 per cent of them are not aware of their illness. Several premature deaths occur because of this ignorance.

https://www.who.int/news/item/25-08-2021-more-than-700-million-people-with-untreated-hypertension


Here are a few tips that can help lower blood pressure levels. Take a look:

1.Eat Seafood

Diet plays a major role in maintaining blood pressure levels. Opt for seafood that is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. This helps maintain hypertension, reduces inflammation and adds healthy fats to the body.

2. Avoid Red Meat

In order to digest red meat, the body undergoes a process that increases blood pressure levels. So try to stay away from goat meat, lamb, beef, pork and veal.

3. Add Bananas To The Diet

Bananas are rich in potassium and fibres that can help in flushing out excess sodium from the body. This helps reduce blood pressure levels drastically.

4. Snack On Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Its consumption is known to show a decrease in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. 

5. Avoid Smoking And Alcohol


Smoking is known to increase blood pressure momentarily. Tobacco can also adversely affect the inner walls of arteries. Alcohol consumption increases blood pressure and if it is continued over a prolonged duration, it can lead to chronic heart diseases.

