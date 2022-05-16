ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Hypertension Day: Know Symptoms Of This Silent Killer And What To Eat In Summers

As per WHO, hypertension symptoms include nosebleeds, irregular heart rhythms, early morning headaches, vision changes, and buzzing in the ears.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 16, 2022
2-Min Read
World Hypertension Day: Among fruits, you can include bananas as they are rich in potassium

Elevated or high blood pressure, known as hypertension is an extremely common medical condition. It is a condition that raises the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other ailments dramatically. According to the WHO, over 1.28 billion persons aged between 30 and 79 across the world are affected by hypertension. However, the organisation also adds that nearly half of those affected, 46% of persons with hypertension to be precise, are completely ignorant of their illness. Only 1 in 5 adults (21%) with hypertension have it under control, making the condition one of the major causes of premature deaths across the world. 

Due to the lack of awareness about hypertension and many people being ignorant that they have the condition, hypertension is often dubbed the “silent killer”.Therefore, it is imperative that one monitors their hypertension on a regular basis.

To help you watch out for hypertension, there are a few symptoms that you can keep an eye on. As per WHO, hypertension symptoms include nosebleeds, irregular heart rhythms, early morning headaches, vision changes, and buzzing in the ears. 


Those with severe hypertension may also experience fatigue, nausea, confusion, anxiety, chest pain, and muscle tremors.

Summer foods for hypertension 

If you are dealing with hypertension, it is important that your diet includes an adequate amount of magnesium, potassium and fibre content in it. It is also important to reduce the intake of sodium. 

During summer, it is crucial to follow a diet that keeps you healthy and also helps manage your hypertension. Among fruits, you can include bananas as they are rich in potassium. Similarly, berries such as blueberries and strawberries that are rich in antioxidants are also a good addition to your menu. Kiwi is another fruit that could naturally lower blood pressure. 

In seafood, opt for fish that is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids such as salmon, herring, mackerel, tuna, etc. They can help reduce inflammation and provide the required healthy fats to the body.


Skimmed milk which is rich in calcium and vitamin D should be added to your diet. Yoghurt is another dairy product that you can add to your meals to manage hypertension. Make sure to cut back on salt, alcohol, and caffeine during summer.

