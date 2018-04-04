World Health Day 2018: 9 Most Effective Ways To Stay Fit And Healthy
This World Health Day, these are by far the best ways to stay fit and healthy.
World Health Day 2018: These are by far the best ways to stay fit and healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercising regularly can help in staying fit and healthy
- Get rid of your unhealthy habits to stay fit and healthy
- Drink lots of water to maintain hydration in your body
On the occasion of World Health Day which falls on April 7, let's talk about the best ways to stay fit and healthy. Staying fit and healthy is no rocket science. All it takes is some dedication and discipline towards living a healthy life which involves clean eating and regular exercising. And fitness is something which doesn't come in a day or two. You have to incorporate small changes every now and then. On the occasion of World Health Day, we present you some ways which can help you achieve fitness in the best possible way.
1. Eat clean and healthy
A healthy balanced diet will ensure optimum your nutrition and good health. Include lots of fresh vegetables and fruits in your diet. Include lean protein in your diet, such as poultry, beans, fish and tofu. Avoid overeating and eat to the extent that your gut feels satiated. Stop eating before you feel completely full and give your body the time to digest your food properly. Snack on foods such as nuts and fruits. Keep junk, deep fried and processed foods away from you.
Exercising is important for your physical and mental health. It is one of the best ways to bring positivity and happiness in life. It is important to exercise regularly in order to maintain your fitness and good health. Cardio exercises like running, jogging, cycling, swimming, jumping rope, etc. help in improving the condition of your heart, lungs and muscles. Along with improving flexibility, regular exercise reduces the risk of developing injuries. Inculcating a habit like regular exercising in your lifestyle will make you more aware of your body and prevent incidence of mental illness like depression.
Sleeping well is the key to good health and well-being. Sleeping good affects your physical and mental health. Sleeping has a direct impact on your mood, metabolism, body weight, memory, stress levels, immune system and cardiovascular health. Sleeping well is important for your body for rejuvenation and healing purposes.
Also read: Top 8 Health Benefits Of Vitamin K: Healthy Heart, Gums And More
4. Drink lots of water
Drinking enough water in a day is important to maintain hydration levels of your body. Drinking lots of water helps in feeling fresh and clean. It acts as a natural cleanser for the organs and digestive system. Drinking lots of water helps in releasing harmful toxins from the body. Maintaining hydration levels in the body is important for the brain's health as well.
Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. Eating a fulfilling and healthy breakfast gives good kickstart to your day. Eating a healthy breakfast helps in stabilising your blood sugar levels and maintaining weight. A good breakfast prevents unnecessary hunger pangs later in the day.
Also read: What does drinking alcohol lead to?
6. Get your medical checkups done regularly
This step is important to ensure that all your organs and systems are working as they are supposed to. Any suspicious and sudden changes in the body that you experience physically and/or mentally should be consulted with your doctor. Even if you feel healthy, it is important to get your medical check-ups done in regular intervals in order to be doubly sure of your medical health.
Also read: Here's How Apples Help In Keeping Your Lungs Healthy
7. Get rid of your bad habits
For starters, you can get rid of only a few of your habits. These include unhealthy addictions like alcohol abuse, smoking, drugs, etc. These are the first habits which shouldn't be a part of your lifestyle. You can start with cutting down on these habits on a daily basis, and eventually quit them altogether. Then, the less problematic but still unhealthy habits such as excessive intake of sugar, caffeine and junk food, should be taken care of. These things can be done in limits, say, once in a week. As long as your lifestyle includes a few healthy habits such as eating lots of fruits and vegetables and exercising regularly, indulging in a few bad habits in moderation will not affect your health to that extent.
From heart ailments to digestive issues, stress takes a toll on your body in various ways. There are various ways to manage your stress and stay fit and healthy. These include exercising regularly, doing meditation and yoga, engage yourself in hobbies and admire the things that are around you. Avoid getting overworked and plan vacations whenever necessary. Make friends with people who motivate and encourage you stay positive in life. Life is too short to take stress!
9. Maintain consistency
All of the above mentioned steps are of no use if you are not able to follow them consistently. Consistency is the key to stay fit and have a healthy lifestyle. Make one change and at a time and follow it for a week. Then add another change and try to follow them with consistency. Avoid doing anything in extremes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.